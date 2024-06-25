|
25.06.2024 14:30:04
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG: Acquisition of the Aplanta platform
|
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG
/ Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
The Platform Group AG: Acquisition of the Aplanta platform
Aplanta was founded in 2022 and focuses on artificial plants and artificial trees with B2B and B2C customers in Europe. The existing B2B customers are from the hotel, restaurant, office, and event sectors, among others. The company is based in Eltville, Hesse.
The transaction was signed in June 2024 and closing is expected in July 2024. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 22 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The Group has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. Over 24 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an operating result (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR 22.6 million were realized.
Investor Relations
25.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group AG
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QEFA1
|WKN:
|A2QEFA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1932697
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1932697 25.06.2024 CET/CEST
