EQS-News: The Platform Group AG: Acquisition of the Aplanta platform

Düsseldorf, 25 June 2024. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, has acquired the majority in the plant platform Aplanta.



Johannes Osterwind, CEO of Aplanta: “For the further scaling and international growth of Aplanta, TPG is our preferred partner. We want to develop Aplanta into the leading European platform for artificial plants. A market that is growing strongly every year and where there are hardly any digital players in Europe.”

Aplanta was founded in 2022 and focuses on artificial plants and artificial trees with B2B and B2C customers in Europe. The existing B2B customers are from the hotel, restaurant, office, and event sectors, among others. The company is based in Eltville, Hesse.



Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG: “With the acquisition of Aplanta, we are entering a new industry with a global turnover of EUR 1.7 billion and are connecting new partners profitably with the platform. The aim is to expand the platform to include further segments in the plant sector, increase the number of partners, and implement TPG's software solutions.”

The transaction was signed in June 2024 and closing is expected in July 2024. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



The Platform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 22 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The Group has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. Over 24 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an operating result (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR 22.6 million were realized.



