|
29.07.2024 12:50:07
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG: Acquisition of the luxury platform Winkelstraat, The Netherlands
|
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG
/ Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
The Platform Group AG: Acquisition of the luxury platform Winkelstraat, The Netherlands
The integration of Winkelstraat will be completed in two stages: From September, the products will be marketed on TPG's other platforms, and in particular the collaboration with fashionette will be expanded. From November, the joint software solution will be implemented in order to expand the products worldwide and increase the content base.
The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 22 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The Group has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. Over 25 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an operating result (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR 22.6 million were realized.
Investor Relations
29.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group AG
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QEFA1
|WKN:
|A2QEFA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1956095
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1956095 29.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Platform Group AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
|
29.07.24
|EQS-DD: The Platform Group AG: Dr. Dominik Pasqual Benner, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
29.07.24
|EQS-DD: The Platform Group AG: Dr. Dominik Pasqual Benner, buy (EQS Group)
|
29.07.24
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG: Acquisition of the luxury platform Winkelstraat, The Netherlands (EQS Group)
|
29.07.24
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG: Übernahme der Luxusplattform Winkelstraat, Niederlande (EQS Group)
|
26.07.24
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG: ODDO BHF nimmt Research Coverage mit OUTPERFORM-Empfehlung und einem Kursziel von EUR 12,50 auf (EQS Group)
|
26.07.24
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG: ODDO BHF initiates Research Coverage with OUTPERFORM recommendation and price target of EUR 12.50 (EQS Group)
|
15.07.24
|EQS-DD: The Platform Group AG: Dr. Dominik Pasqual Benner, buy (EQS Group)
|
15.07.24
|EQS-DD: The Platform Group AG: Dr. Dominik Pasqual Benner, Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu The Platform Group AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|The Platform Group AG Inhaber-Akt
|8,50
|-1,62%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Leitzinsentscheid im Fokus: ATX beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen stärker in den Feierabend -- Asiens Märkte schließen fester
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Mittwoch leichte Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex in der Gewinnzone notierte. Die US-Börsen verzeichneten am Mittwoch Zuschläge. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten daneben zur Wochenmitte ebenfalls Aufschläge.