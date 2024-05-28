|
28.05.2024 13:30:04
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG: Acquisition of the OEGE GROUP
|
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG
/ Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
The Platform Group AG: Acquisition of the OEGE GROUP
The OEGE GROUP will be consolidated in TPG's Freight Goods segment in future. TPG's software solutions will be used at OEGE GROUP from fall 2024.
The closing of the transaction is planned for August 2024; the parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 21 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The Group has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. Over 23 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an operating result (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR 22.6 million were realized.
|
1912825 28.05.2024 CET/CEST
