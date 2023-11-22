|
22.11.2023 14:00:07
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG completes logistics migration in the Netherlands
|
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG
Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The Platform Group AG completes logistics migration in the Netherlands
As part of the cost and efficiency program launched at the former fashionette AG in March 2023, which includes extensive cost-cutting measures, it was decided to close the existing four logistics locations of the Brandfield business unit in the Netherlands and consolidate all employees and inventories at a central location. The central logistics location was opened in Groningen, the Netherlands, on 21 November 2023. All activities in the Netherlands are now being handled via this location – the remaining operations at the previous logistics locations will be completely wound up by the first quarter of 2024.
“We are delighted to be much more rapid, save costs, and implement the platform strategy even better in future by merging into one location. A big thank you to the logistics team at Brandfield for making this work without interruption,” says Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG.
The CEO of Brandfield, Rob Groot, focuses on the platform strategy: “From 2024, we will enable our partners to use our logistics hub, including for returns. This means that Brandfield will also offer brands and retailers the opportunity to use our platform and actively sell in the Netherlands and Belgium.”
The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 18 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture trading, machinery trading, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The group has 14 locations across Europe with 680 employees. Over 20 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020.
