11.09.2024 10:00:09
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG: Expansion of the forestry and gardening technology business
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG
/ Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
The Platform Group AG: Expansion of the forestry and gardening technology business
In addition, the company Angermeier Garten- und Forsttechnik, Pirmasens, was acquired by Simon-Profi-Technik GmbH as part of an asset deal. Signing and closing took place in September 2024. Angermeier Garten- und Forsttechnik employs staff at the Pirmasens site and sells branded products online via the Motorprofi.com platform.
The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 22 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The Group has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. Over 25 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an operating result (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR 22.6 million were realized.
Investor Relations
11.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group AG
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QEFA1
|WKN:
|A2QEFA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1985613
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1985613 11.09.2024 CET/CEST
