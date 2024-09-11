EQS-News: The Platform Group AG: Expansion of the forestry and gardening technology business

EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

The Platform Group AG: Expansion of the forestry and gardening technology business



11.09.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Platform Group AG: Expansion of the forestry and gardening technology business



Düsseldorf, 11 September 2024. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, has increased the stake in the company Simon-Profi-Technik GmbH, Kaiserslautern, and in the Motorprofi.com platform to 100%. A contract for the remaining shares was signed with the owners as of September 2024. Closing is expected for December 2024. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The main partners of the Motorprofi platform are Stihl, Husqvarna, Honda, Stiga, Makita, and Sabo.

In addition, the company Angermeier Garten- und Forsttechnik, Pirmasens, was acquired by Simon-Profi-Technik GmbH as part of an asset deal. Signing and closing took place in September 2024. Angermeier Garten- und Forsttechnik employs staff at the Pirmasens site and sells branded products online via the Motorprofi.com platform.



Tobias Musolf, Managing Director at Simon-Profi-Technik: “We are very pleased to further expand our platform and strengthen the forestry and gardening technology sector. Since the takeover by TPG, we have significantly expanded our dealer and product portfolio. Our aim is to grow together as a partner for specialist dealers and manufacturers. In future, we will significantly expand our high-quality brand range and expand our service offering for online customers. The acquisition of Angermeier is an important step in this direction.”



Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG: “We have been significantly expanding the Freight Goods segment since 2022. The acquisition of Angermeier Garten- und Forsttechnik strengthens our activities in this area. And the increase in our stake in Simon-Profi-Technik to 100% shows our view of the industry: with a specialized platform, you can grow profitably there, and the industry offers many opportunities to buy anti-cyclically.”



The Platform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 22 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The Group has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. Over 25 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an operating result (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR 22.6 million were realized.



Contact:

Investor Relations

Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO and Head of IR

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com