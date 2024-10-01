EQS-News: The Platform Group AG: Expansion of the platform strategy at ViveLaCar, completion of the Cluno migration

|
The B2B customer segment now accounts for more than 60% of ViveLaCar's customers. Companies in particular use the ViveLaCar service to book vehicles for project staff at short notice; the average subscription period is currently nine months.
In addition to the expansion of the platform strategy, the migration of the Cluno Group was completed. The Cluno Group was acquired from the British Cazoo Group in 2023 and the acquired vehicles were successfully marketed in 2023 and 2024. The decision to sell the remaining Cluno companies was executed in June 2024, the purchase agreement was implemented in September 2024 and the closing was also completed. Accordingly, the companies Cluno GmbH and the affiliated subsidiaries CSS Fintech GmbH, Cluno FinTech 1 GmbH and Cluno Fintech 2 GmbH were deconsolidated.
The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 23 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The Group has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. Over 25 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an operating result (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR 22.6 million were realized.
