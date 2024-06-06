EQS-News: The Platform Group AG extends voting rights in Mister Spex SE to 15%

EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Investment

Düsseldorf, 6 June 2024. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A200QEFA1, „TPG“), a leading software company for platform solutions, announced on 20 March 2024 that it had acquired a 7.6% stake in Mister Spex SE. The Annual General Meeting of Mister Spex SE is scheduled for 7 June 2024. Other shareholders have submitted various (counter) motions and election proposals. The Platform Group AG now represents 15% of the shares in Mister Spex SE. Based on the voting results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting, this could represent a blocking minority. The Platform Group AG currently plans to join the counter-motions and alternative election proposals.

The Platform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 21 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The Group has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. Over 23 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an operating result (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR 22.6 million were realized.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO und Leiter IR

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com