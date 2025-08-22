EQS-News: The Platform Group AG: H1 figures show significant increase in GMV, sales, and profit

EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

The Platform Group AG: H1 figures show significant increase in GMV, sales, and profit



22.08.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Platform Group AG: H1 figures show significant increase in GMV, sales, and profit

GMV growth of 47.4% to EUR 652.1 million (H1 2024: EUR 442.5 million)

Net sales increase of 48.2% to EUR 343.0 million (H1 2024: EUR 231.5 million)

EBITDA (adjusted) up 89.6% to EUR 33.3 million (H1 2024: EUR 17.6 million)

EBITDA (reported) grows by 45.4% to EUR 43.7 million (H1 2024: EUR 30.0 million)

Consolidated net profit increases significantly by 77.2% to EUR 33.3 million (H1 2024: EUR 18.8 million), earnings per share of EUR 1.55 (H1 2024: EUR 0.90)

Number of active customers rises by 29.2% to 6.2 million (H1 2024: 4.8 million) – Average shopping basket up 5.1% to EUR 124 (H1 2024: EUR 118)

Number of partners grows by 25.8% to 15,781

Confirmation of increased forecast for financial year 2025: GMV EUR 1.3 billion, net sales EUR 715 million to EUR 735 million, and adjusted EBITDA EUR 54 million to EUR 58 million, as well as an increase in the number of partners to over 16,500 and the number of products by over 20%



Düsseldorf, 22 August 2025. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, has recorded successful business development in the first half of 2025 (H1 2025). TPG achieved a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of EUR 652.1 million (H1 2024: EUR 442.5 million) and generated net sales of EUR 343.0 million (H1 2024: EUR 213.5 million). This growth was driven by an increase in the number of connected partners to 15,781 and the successful expansion of the platform and software solutions to 27 industries. Seven acquisitions were made in the first half of 2025 (Lyra Pet, Fintus, Herbertz, JoliCloset, Beste Aussichten, Karrasch & Nolte, Freudenhaus Optik), of which the Lyra Pet, Herbertz, Joli Closet, and Fintus acquisitions were already consolidated in the reporting period. Similarly, the number of active customers (LTM) increased to over 6.2 million compared to the previous year (H1 2024 LTM: 4.8 million), with an order volume of 5.3 million (H1 2024: 3.8 million).

Profit performance in the first half of 2025 was positive and exceeded expectations of the Board of Directors: Adjusted EBITDA rose by 89.6% to EUR 33.3 million in the first half of 2025 (H1 2024: EUR 17.6 million). Reported EBITDA reached EUR 43.7 million (H1 2024: EUR 30.0 million). Consolidated net income amounted to EUR 33.3 million (H1 2024: EUR 18.8 million), which corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 1.55 (H1 2024: EUR 1.09 per share). There were no gains or losses from discontinued operations in the first half of 2025.



Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG: “Developments in the first half of the year exceeded our internal expectations. The upward revision of our forecast reflects our positive performance through organic growth, with cash flow continuing to rise and a significant increase in our investments. The acquisitions we have made are contributing positively to the Group’s sales and earnings. We therefore anticipate a strong year overall and will continue to be very active in making acquisitions.”



Financial figures

in EUR million H1 2025 H1 2024 ? Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) 652.1 442.5 47.4% Net Sales 343.0 231.5 48.2% Other Revenues 13.0 16.4 -20.8% Gross Margin 34.1% 28.5% 19.6% Marketing Cost Ratio 6.0% 6.3% -4.8% Distribution Cost Ratio 7.8% 7.7% 1.3% HR Cost Ratio 4.7% 5.4% -12.9% EBITDA reported 43.7 30.0 45.4% EBITDA adjusted 33.3 17.6 89.6% Net profit, continuing operations 33.3 21.7 54.0% Net profit, total 33.3 18.8 77.2% Earnings per share (EUR), continuing operations 1.55 1.09 42.2% Earnings per share (EUR) total 1.55 0.90 77.2%



Non-financial figures

H1 2025 H1 2024 ? Number of Orders (million) 5.3 3.8 39.5% Average Order Value (in EUR) 124 118 5.1% Active Customers (LTM, million) 6.2 4.8 29.2% Number of Employees (as of balance sheet date) 1,287 794 62.1% Number of Partners (as of balance sheet date) 15,781 12,547 25.8%



Consolidated Segment Reporting

Segment Consumer Goods

in EUR million H1 2025 H1 2024 ? Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) 456.0 268.0 70.1% Net Sales 217.2 126.1 72.3% EBITDA reported 30.2 18.0 67.5% EBITDA adjusted 23.4 9.8 138.0% Number of Employees (as of balance sheet date) 804 369 117.9%



Segment Freight Goods

in EUR million H1 2025 H1 2024 ? Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) 75.0 68.1 10.1% Net Sales 54.3 46.3 17.3% EBITDA reported 4.7 7.5 -37.4% EBITDA adjusted 4.9 4.3 15.8% Number of Employees (as of balance sheet date) 158 145 9.0%



Segment Industrial Goods

in EUR million H1 2025 H1 2024 ? Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) 73.2 64.0 14.4% Net Sales 38.4 32.1 19.9% EBITDA reported 1.7 2.4 -29.2% EBITDA adjusted 1.7 1.4 21.5% Number of Employees (as of balance sheet date) 179 187 -4.3%



Segment Service & Retail Goods

in EUR million H1 2025 H1 2024 ? Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) 47.9 42.4 13.0% Net Sales 33.0 27.0 22.3% EBITDA reported 7.1 2.2 229.1% EBITDA adjusted 3.2 2.0 57.6% Number of Employees (as of balance sheet date) 146 93 57.0%



Confirmation of the increased forecast for 2025

In view of the successful business development in the first half of 2025, the acquisitions made so far in 2025, the strong organic growth, and the increased number of partners, the Board of Directors of The Platform Group AG raised the forecast for sales, operating result, and number of partners on 31 July 2025. The Board of Directors confirms the forecast for the 2025 financial year that was raised in July.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) is expected to increase to EUR 1.3 billion, while net sales are expected to rise to between EUR 715 million and EUR 735 million. Driven by positive earnings trend, the successful expansion of the Optics & Hearing segment, and the impact of the cost and efficiency program implemented, the Management Board anticipates adjusted EBITDA to increase to between EUR 54 million and EUR 58 million in fiscal year 2025. The number of partners is expected to rise to over 16,500. The debt ratio will be in the range of 1.5-2.3.



Medium-term planning

The Group’s medium-term planning , which relates to the 2026 financial year, was adjusted on 31 July 2025 in light of the positive earnings contributions from the acquisitions made to date and the Group’s organic growth. The Board of Directors of The Platform Group AG expects to be able to achieve a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of EUR 1.6 billion, sales of at least EUR 860 million, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 7.5% and 10% for the 2026 fiscal year.



Cash flow and debt

The Platform Group’s objective is to generate high operating cash flow. Acquired companies are an important factor here, as The Platform Group’s acquisition strategy is based on acquiring and integrating profitable companies.

The Platform Group pursues the objective of a conservative financing strategy. This includes an upper limit on debt and a broad financing base consisting of long-term bank loans, equity, and a bond.

For the 2025 and 2026 financial years, a gearing ratio of between 1.5 and 2.3 is envisaged. The gearing ratio is defined as adjusted EBITDA in relation to net financial debt (excluding lease liabilities).



Webcast/Conference Call

CEO Dr. Dominik Benner and CFO Bjoern Minnier will explain the unaudited results for the first half of 2025 in a webcast presentation today, 22 August 2025, at 10.00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English.

Please register in good time for participation at:

The Platform Group – Earnings Call H1 2025.



Important Note:

On the same day at 11.00 CEST, the Company will host an additional Q&A call to give investors, analysts, and media the opportunity to ask questions about the business model and current developments. The presentation will be held in English.

Please register in good time to participate in the additional Q&A Call/Webcast:

The Platform Group – Q&A Call.



The Platform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 27 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.



Contact:

Investor Relations

Bjoern Minnier, CFO and Head of IR

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com