|
07.03.2024 16:30:04
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG increases majority stake in ApoNow
|
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG
/ Key word(s): Investment
The Platform Group AG increases majority stake in ApoNow
The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 19 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The group has 14 locations across Europe with 840 employees. Over 20 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, sales of EUR 440 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 20 million are expected.
Investor Relations
07.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group AG
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QEFA1
|WKN:
|A2QEFA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1854001
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1854001 07.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu fashionette AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07.03.24
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG increases majority stake in ApoNow (EQS Group)
|
07.03.24
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG baut Mehrheitsbeteiligung an ApoNow weiter aus (EQS Group)
|
27.02.24
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG completes integration of fashionette (EQS Group)
|
27.02.24
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG schließt Integration von fashionette ab (EQS Group)
|
16.02.24
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG übernimmt Plattform Hood.de (EQS Group)
|
16.02.24
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG acquires Hood.de platform (EQS Group)
|
30.01.24
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG veröffentlicht Ausblick 2024 – Rekordjahr erwartet (EQS Group)
|
30.01.24
|EQS-News: The Platform Group AG announces outlook for 2024 - record year expected (EQS Group)