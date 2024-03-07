EQS-News: The Platform Group AG increases majority stake in ApoNow

EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Investment

The Platform Group AG increases majority stake in ApoNow



Düsseldorf, 7 March 2024. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A200QEFA1, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, has increased its majority stake in ApoNow GmbH (“ApoNow”) from 50.1% to 80.0%.



ApoNow, based in Wetter (Ruhr), is a platform for pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies in Germany, Austria and Italy. Over 300 pharmaceutical manufacturers are currently connected to the platform, through which 41,500 pharmacies place orders and deliver them daily to customers. End customers can purchase medicines and medical products via Doc.Green.



Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG: “ApoNow has developed positively since our entry in 2021 and is the only platform and software solution where pharmaceutical manufacturers are directly connected to local pharmacies. We are delighted to increase our stake here after two years and to continue to support future growth.”



The transaction will be financed from TPG's own funds. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The transaction is expected to be closed in April 2024. In the current year, The Platform Group AG plans to acquire 3-8 companies in both the B2B and B2C sectors.



The Platform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 19 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The group has 14 locations across Europe with 840 employees. Over 20 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, sales of EUR 440 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 20 million are expected.



