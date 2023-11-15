EQS-News: The Platform Group AG publishes pro-forma key figures for the first nine months of 2023

|
The Platform Group AG publishes pro-forma key figures for the first nine months of 2023
The Platform Group AG publishes pro-forma key figures for the first nine months of 2023
TPG successfully continued its growth trajectory in the first nine months of the year. Consolidated pro-forma GMV (gross merchandise volume) for the continuing operations rose by 21.6% to EUR 469.3 million and consolidated pro-forma revenues by 22% to EUR 284.5 million. The main growth drivers were an increase in the number of partners and a significantly higher number of customers across all platforms. The number of partners on the platforms increased by 23% to 5,412 (30 September 2022: 4,572). The number of active customers rose by 18% to 3.3 million.
TPG increased its consolidated, adjusted pro-forma EBITDA by 37% to EUR 14.5 million (prior-year period: EUR 10.6 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin increased from 4.6% in the same period of the previous year to 5.1%.
The Platform Group AG confirms its forecast for the consolidated, pro-forma figures for the 2023 financial year and continues to expect a GMV of EUR 700 million, revenues of EUR 440 million, and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 20 million for the continuing operations.
Notes: The consolidated pro forma figures include the fashionette Group and The Platform Group GmbH & Co KG for the reporting period. For the definition of adjusted EBITDA, see the Group Annual Report 2022 and the information provided in the Investor Relations download section (https://corporate.the-platform-group.com/publications/).
The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 18 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture trading, machinery trading, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The group has 14 locations across Europe with 680 employees. Over 20 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020.
