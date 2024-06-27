|
27.06.2024 16:10:03
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG: Successful Annual General Meeting
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
The Platform Group AG: Successful Annual General Meeting
Upon expiry of his term of office at the end of the Annual General Meeting on 27 June 2024, the shareholders re-elected Stefan Schütze to the Supervisory Board. Following the resignation of Supervisory Board member Rolf Sigmund with effect from 4 January 2024, the shareholders elected Dr. Olaf Hoppelshäuser to the Supervisory Board. At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting, Stefan Schütze was confirmed in his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
The detailed voting results for the individual agenda items of the Annual General Meeting are available on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section at: https://corporate.the-platform-group.com/agm/.
The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 22 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The Group has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. Over 24 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an operating result (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR 22.6 million were realized.
Investor Relations
27.06.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group AG
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QEFA1
|WKN:
|A2QEFA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1934961
End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1934961 27.06.2024 CET/CEST
