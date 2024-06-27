EQS-News: The Platform Group AG: Successful Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

The Platform Group AG: Successful Annual General Meeting



27.06.2024 / 16:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Platform Group AG: Successful Annual General Meeting



Düsseldorf, 27 June 2024. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, today successfully held its Annual General Meeting 2024. More than 40 shareholders gathered at the Company's headquarters at Elbroich Castle in Düsseldorf. The Annual General Meeting centered on the speeches of CEO Dr. Dominik Benner and Laura Vogelsang, Member of the Board of Directors, on the Company's operating results and strategic outlook and the lively exchange with the shareholders in attendance. More than 70 questions were discussed by the shareholders and answered by the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board. The shareholders approved the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board with 99% and 89% respectively. At the time of the voting, over 70% of the share capital was represented.

Upon expiry of his term of office at the end of the Annual General Meeting on 27 June 2024, the shareholders re-elected Stefan Schütze to the Supervisory Board. Following the resignation of Supervisory Board member Rolf Sigmund with effect from 4 January 2024, the shareholders elected Dr. Olaf Hoppelshäuser to the Supervisory Board. At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting, Stefan Schütze was confirmed in his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The detailed voting results for the individual agenda items of the Annual General Meeting are available on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section at: https://corporate.the-platform-group.com/agm/.



The Platform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 22 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The Group has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. Over 24 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an operating result (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR 22.6 million were realized.



Contact:

Investor Relations

Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO and Head of IR

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com