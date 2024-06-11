11.06.2024 11:30:03

EQS-News: The Platform Group AG with successful Capital Markets Day and increase in mid-term guidance

EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day/Forecast
The Platform Group AG with successful Capital Markets Day and increase in mid-term guidance

11.06.2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Platform Group AG with successful Capital Markets Day and increase in mid-term guidance

Düsseldorf, 11 June 2024. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A200QEFA1, „TPG“), a leading software company for platform solutions, today held its Capital Markets Day with over 60 investors, bank representatives and shareholders in Frankfurt/Main. The Capital Markets Day focused on TPG's M&A strategy, software development, and specific integration projects.

The Board of Directors of The Plaform Group AG expects a positive development with regard to the mid-term planning of TPG in light of the successful business development in 2024, the effectiveness of the cost and efficiency program, and the acquisitions made since January 2024.

Mid-term planning - Increase in guidance

In the mid-term, the Board of Directors of The Platform Group AG expects to achieve a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of EUR 1.1 billion (previous forecast: EUR 1.0 billion), sales of at least EUR 550 million (initial announcement), and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 7% and 10% (unchanged from the forecast) in the 2025 financial year. In addition, a leverage ratio of between 1.5 and 2.3 (unchanged) is targeted in the mid-term. The leverage ratio is defined as the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to net financial debt (excluding lease liabilities).

Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG: “Our four segments are developing positively, Q1 was above internal expectations and we see a pipeline that is very encouraging. The current market environment allows us to act anti-cyclically and implement our platform solutions in niches. Therefore, in order to communicate realistic medium-term planning to the capital market, we have to raise our medium-term forecast for 2025 already now.”

The Platform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 21 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The Group has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. Over 23 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an operating result (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR 22.6 million were realized.

Kontakt:

Investor Relations
Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO und Leiter IR
ir@the-platform-group.com
Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Deutschland
corporate.the-platform-group.com


11.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Platform Group AG
Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
40589 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: ir@the-platform-group.com
Internet: https://the-platform-group.com/
ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1
WKN: A2QEFA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1922641

 
End of News EQS News Service

1922641  11.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1922641&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu fashionette AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu fashionette AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

fashionette AG 10,05 1,72% fashionette AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig
Der heimische und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich im Minus. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen