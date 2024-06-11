EQS-News: The Platform Group AG with successful Capital Markets Day and increase in mid-term guidance

EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day/Forecast

The Platform Group AG with successful Capital Markets Day and increase in mid-term guidance



11.06.2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST

Düsseldorf, 11 June 2024. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A200QEFA1, „TPG“), a leading software company for platform solutions, today held its Capital Markets Day with over 60 investors, bank representatives and shareholders in Frankfurt/Main. The Capital Markets Day focused on TPG's M&A strategy, software development, and specific integration projects.

The Board of Directors of The Plaform Group AG expects a positive development with regard to the mid-term planning of TPG in light of the successful business development in 2024, the effectiveness of the cost and efficiency program, and the acquisitions made since January 2024.



Mid-term planning - Increase in guidance

In the mid-term, the Board of Directors of The Platform Group AG expects to achieve a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of EUR 1.1 billion (previous forecast: EUR 1.0 billion), sales of at least EUR 550 million (initial announcement), and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 7% and 10% (unchanged from the forecast) in the 2025 financial year. In addition, a leverage ratio of between 1.5 and 2.3 (unchanged) is targeted in the mid-term. The leverage ratio is defined as the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to net financial debt (excluding lease liabilities).



Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG: “Our four segments are developing positively, Q1 was above internal expectations and we see a pipeline that is very encouraging. The current market environment allows us to act anti-cyclically and implement our platform solutions in niches. Therefore, in order to communicate realistic medium-term planning to the capital market, we have to raise our medium-term forecast for 2025 already now.”



The Platform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 21 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The Group has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. Over 23 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an operating result (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR 22.6 million were realized.



