20.03.2024 14:45:03
EQS-News: The Platform Group closes acquisition of stake in Mister Spex SE
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG
/ Key word(s): Investment
The Platform Group closes acquisition of stake in Mister Spex SE
The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 19 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The group has 14 locations across Europe with 840 employees. Over 20 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, sales of EUR 440 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 20 million are expected.
Investor Relations
20.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
