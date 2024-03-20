20.03.2024 10:30:05

EQS-News: Three Strong Brands Form the Global Busch Group

EQS-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Three Strong Brands Form the Global Busch Group

20.03.2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Three Strong Brands Form the Global Busch Group

Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum and centrotherm clean solutions are now united under the umbrella of the new Busch Group. Together, they offer an extensive product portfolio and improved customer experience. Headquartered in Germany’s Black Forest, the Busch Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of comprehensive vacuum solutions, including vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems.

Maulburg, March 20, 2024 – Three companies growing stronger together: Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum and centrotherm clean solutions have become one under the new Busch Group. More than 8,000 employees in 45 countries worldwide work for the Group, which has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

By compiling the expertise of Busch Vacuum Solutions in rough and medium vacuum applications, Pfeiffer Vacuum’s best-in-class high vacuum technology and leak detection plus the sustainable gas abatement systems from centrotherm clean solutions, the Busch Group can provide comprehensive solutions as well as services for all areas of industry. This solidifies the Busch Group as a one-stop supplier with an extensive product portfolio to meet all customer requirements and further improves the experience for the entire customer base.

Vacuum solutions to advance technological progress worldwide

Technology from all three members of the Busch Group can be found in industries across the globe. From food packaging to logistics, from microchips for electronic devices, and from the medical sector to space research: The Busch Group provides solutions for the most diverse applications. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network – which now extends even further into different markets.

Busch Vacuum Solutions – and now also the Busch Group – is a family business that has been continuously led by the Busch family from the moment it began. Ayhan and Dr Karl Busch founded the company together in 1963 and developed the first vacuum pump specifically designed for food packaging. As the company evolved into a global pioneer in the vacuum industry, their three children, Ayla, Sami, and Kaya Busch, joined the management team, introducing new perspectives and approaches to the company.

From Maulburg to the world

Under the umbrella of the Busch Group, the company offers solutions not only to a wide range of industries, but also to customers over a wide geographical area. In every country, highly competent local teams deliver custom-tailored support, backed by a global network of expertise. The Group’s technology is produced in its 19 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

Pfeiffer Vacuum, the inventor of the turbomolecular vacuum pump and today a provider of comprehensive vacuum solutions, is based in Asslar, Germany, and was founded in 1890. Centrotherm clean solutions has its headquarters in Blaubeuren and can draw on over thirty years of experience, supplying technologically leading gas abatement systems for the semiconductor industry.

 

Media Contact for the Busch Group
Dr Fabian Fahlbusch
Head of Content and Communications
Busch Vacuum Solutions
Schauinslandstrasse 1
D-79689 Maulburg, Germany
+49 (0)7622 681 – 3379
fabian.fahlbusch@busch.de
www.buschvacuum.com

Contact for Pfeiffer Vacuum
Investor Relations
Heide Erickson
T +49 6441 802 1360
Heide.Erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.com
group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com


20.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Str. 43
35614 Asslar
Germany
Phone: +49 6441 802-0
Fax: +49 6441 802-1365
E-mail: info@pfeiffer-vacuum.com
Internet: www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com
ISIN: DE0006916604
WKN: 691660
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1861349

 
End of News EQS News Service

1861349  20.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1861349&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pfeiffer Vacuum AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pfeiffer Vacuum AGmehr Analysen

06.03.24 Pfeiffer Vacuum Verkaufen DZ BANK
03.11.23 Pfeiffer Vacuum Verkaufen DZ BANK
02.11.23 Pfeiffer Vacuum Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
02.08.23 Pfeiffer Vacuum Verkaufen DZ BANK
01.08.23 Pfeiffer Vacuum Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pfeiffer Vacuum AG 156,20 0,39% Pfeiffer Vacuum AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinsentscheid der Fed voraus: ATX und DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Mittwochshandel kaum vond er Stelle, während auch der deutsche Leitindex um die Nulllinie tendiert. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes standen zur Wochenmitte im Plus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen