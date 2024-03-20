EQS-News: Three Strong Brands Form the Global Busch Group

EQS-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Three Strong Brands Form the Global Busch Group



20.03.2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Three Strong Brands Form the Global Busch Group

Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum and centrotherm clean solutions are now united under the umbrella of the new Busch Group. Together, they offer an extensive product portfolio and improved customer experience. Headquartered in Germany’s Black Forest, the Busch Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of comprehensive vacuum solutions, including vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems.

Maulburg, March 20, 2024 – Three companies growing stronger together: Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum and centrotherm clean solutions have become one under the new Busch Group. More than 8,000 employees in 45 countries worldwide work for the Group, which has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

By compiling the expertise of Busch Vacuum Solutions in rough and medium vacuum applications, Pfeiffer Vacuum’s best-in-class high vacuum technology and leak detection plus the sustainable gas abatement systems from centrotherm clean solutions, the Busch Group can provide comprehensive solutions as well as services for all areas of industry. This solidifies the Busch Group as a one-stop supplier with an extensive product portfolio to meet all customer requirements and further improves the experience for the entire customer base.

Vacuum solutions to advance technological progress worldwide

Technology from all three members of the Busch Group can be found in industries across the globe. From food packaging to logistics, from microchips for electronic devices, and from the medical sector to space research: The Busch Group provides solutions for the most diverse applications. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network – which now extends even further into different markets.

Busch Vacuum Solutions – and now also the Busch Group – is a family business that has been continuously led by the Busch family from the moment it began. Ayhan and Dr Karl Busch founded the company together in 1963 and developed the first vacuum pump specifically designed for food packaging. As the company evolved into a global pioneer in the vacuum industry, their three children, Ayla, Sami, and Kaya Busch, joined the management team, introducing new perspectives and approaches to the company.

From Maulburg to the world

Under the umbrella of the Busch Group, the company offers solutions not only to a wide range of industries, but also to customers over a wide geographical area. In every country, highly competent local teams deliver custom-tailored support, backed by a global network of expertise. The Group’s technology is produced in its 19 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

Pfeiffer Vacuum, the inventor of the turbomolecular vacuum pump and today a provider of comprehensive vacuum solutions, is based in Asslar, Germany, and was founded in 1890. Centrotherm clean solutions has its headquarters in Blaubeuren and can draw on over thirty years of experience, supplying technologically leading gas abatement systems for the semiconductor industry.

Media Contact for the Busch Group

Dr Fabian Fahlbusch

Head of Content and Communications

Busch Vacuum Solutions

Schauinslandstrasse 1

D-79689 Maulburg, Germany

+49 (0)7622 681 – 3379

fabian.fahlbusch@busch.de

www.buschvacuum.com

Contact for Pfeiffer Vacuum

Investor Relations

Heide Erickson

T +49 6441 802 1360

Heide.Erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.com

group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com