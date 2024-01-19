|
19.01.2024 14:40:15
EQS-News: United Health Products Reports on FDA Application Status
|
EQS-News: United Health Products, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Financial
MESQUITE, NV - (NewMediaWire) - January 19, 2024 - United Health Products (UEEC) reports today on the receipt and review of final reports on product sterilization and stability testing for its hemostatic gauze. As previously disclosed, UHP has been working with external packaging and sterilization service providers to complete various required tests for its Premarket Approval application. The reported data received this week on the efficacy of the proposed radiation sterilization protocol were well within acceptable bioburden levels for Class III products. UHP will now compile these data and proceed with final drafting of the PMA documentation to be submitted via the eSTAR platform for FDA and Health Canada review.
There can be no assurance that the company’s PMA or Health Canada applications will be approved.
About United Health Products -- UHP develops, manufactures and markets HemoStyp™, a patented Neutralized Regenerated Cellulose hemostatic agent. HemoStyp is an all-natural product designed to control bleeding. UHP currently offers a suite of hemostatic products to the dental, veterinary and emergency medicine markets, and is seeking approval to access the human surgical market.
For more information on UHP visit the company’s new website: www.uhpcorp.com or contact the company at info@uhpcorp.com.
The company can also be reached by phone or text message at 475.755.1005.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
News Source: NewMediaWire
19.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United Health Products, Inc.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US91059D1000
|EQS News ID:
|1819207
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1819207 19.01.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu United Health Products Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
14:40
|EQS-News: United Health Products Reports on FDA Application Status (EQS Group)
Analysen zu United Health Products Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|United Health Products Inc.
|0,23
|1,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Wochenabschluss: ATX im Plus -- DAX fester -- Wall Street vorbörslich höher -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht kleine Gewinne. An der Wall Street dürfte es freundlich losgehen. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag uneinheitlich.