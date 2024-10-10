EQS-News: USU again recognized as leading provider for IT Financial Management and Technology Business Management

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Study results

USU again recognized as leading provider for IT Financial Management and Technology Business Management



10.10.2024 / 09:20 CET/CEST

Highest customer satisfaction and outstanding Value for Money Confirmed

Möglingen, October 10, 2024

In the latest edition of the “Vendor Selection Matrix™ IT Financial Management and Technology Business Management Solutions”, an independent market analysis by Research in Action (RIA), USU was once again recognized as one of the leading providers. With its proven solution for IT Financial Management, USU achieved an overall score of 9.28 out of a possible 10 points and thus secured a top position among the best ten software providers.

For the market study, RIA surveyed 750 IT and business decision-makers from medium-sized companies and large corporations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The study offers a solid basis for selecting providers, provides insights into IT market trends and delivers recommendations for strategic IT investments. It is available for free download on the USU website (only in german).

In their analysis, the RIA experts emphasize the increasing importance of Technology Business Management (TBM) and IT Financial Management (ITFM). According to the RIA report, the current investment trends focus on artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, automation, cloud cost management (FinOps), and the optimization of cost transparency and allocation.

The analysts summarized their assessment of USU as follows: "USU offers a comprehensive ITFM/TBM solution that can also meet the specific challenges of the German market, a capability few vendors possess. The migration of the customer base to SaaS is progressing well. USU's unique approach, focusing on enabling IT organizations across all industries, provides a solid foundation for IT teams aiming to become service providers for their organizations. The successful collaboration with numerous local and international partners, who undergo training and certification, allows USU to offer an extended range of consulting and integration services. The customers in our survey rated USU the highest for both customer satisfaction and value for money... USU has been a market leader in the Vendor Selection Matrix™ for IT and Enterprise Service Management for many years. We expect USU to maintain its leadership position in ITFM and TBM in the long term."

"Given the growing challenges posed by digital transformation and increasing cost pressures in IT, it is more important than ever to pursue transparent and efficient IT financial strategies. With our advanced solutions, such as Cloud Cost Management, we provide companies with the tools they need to strategically and operationally optimize their IT landscapes. The positive recognition from analysts and customers confirms our success and the value we bring to our customers' competitiveness," explains Peter Stanjeck, Senior Vice President of USU

For more information about USU Solutions, visit here

About USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today’s digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, the subsidiaries USU Digital Consulting GmbH, USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG.

Further information: https://www.usu.com



