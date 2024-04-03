EQS-News: USU Equips US Financial Services Provider with Software Asset Management Solution

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

USU Equips US Financial Services Provider with Software Asset Management Solution



03.04.2024 / 13:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Möglingen, Germany / Boston, U.S.A. - April 3, 2024.

A global financial services company ("the client") has selected USU software and services to optimize its organization-wide software asset management (SAM). The order to implement USU Software Asset Management in its own data center, including all accompanying services, has a total value in the seven-figure range.

In addition to the functional depth of the SAM software, the decisive factors for the decision in favor of USU were the distinctive discovery capabilities of the solution, the broad range of managed services, USU's consulting expertise and the successful implementation of similarly complex projects.

As a best-of-breed solution, USU was able to prevail against two competitors as part of a comprehensive selection process. After a successful, multi-stage proof of concept, all of the customer's stakeholders unanimously decided to work with USU as their solution partner. A decisive factor was the USU solution's ability to optimize ongoing IT investments, for example, with the help of the Oracle-verified SAM module, which ensures cost transparency in the client's complex Oracle contracts.

"We are delighted that the client has chosen us as their technology partner after a very comprehensive evaluation phase. With the support of USU SAM, the client plans to significantly reduce their software expenses, minimize risks, and expects a return on investment within 9-12 months," said USU Managing Director Sven Kolb.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.

About USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today’s digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information: https://www.usu.com

Contact

USU Software AG

Corporate Communications

Dr. Thomas Gerick

E-mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG

Investor Relations

Falk Sorge

E-mail: falk.sorge@usu.com