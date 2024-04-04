EQS-News: USU Offers Starter Pack for Professional IT Service Management

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

USU Offers Starter Pack for Professional IT Service Management



Möglingen – April 4, 2024



Implementing and operating a robust IT Service Management (ITSM) system doesn't have to be lengthy or expensive. USU is now offering the ITSM Starter Pack for a swift entry into professional IT Service Management. Medium-sized companies in particular benefit from planning and budget security.

The starter pack includes consultation and training, along with the setup of USU Service Management with modules for Incident & Service Request, Ticketing, User Management, and an Interface Tool within a SaaS environment, all at an attractive fixed price. Companies are required to provide their organizational and master data, as well as interfaces to Active Directory, and the experienced USU consultants will take care of the rest. Implementation takes just 5 weeks.

Flexible extensions to the scope of functions mentioned or an "on premises" installation are possible at any time at customized conditions. Interested parties can find out more about the ITSM starter package on the USU website.

"In uncertain times, investing in ITSM projects is not a luxury, but a survival strategy for companies to increase efficiency and reduce costs. A pragmatic, step-by-step approach, starting with an ITSM starter package, enables quick wins and lays the foundation for a digital future," emphasizes Achim Rudolph, Senior Vice President of USU.

About USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today’s digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

