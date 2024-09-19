EQS-News: USU Once Again Awarded Platinum for Annual Report

|
Möglingen, September 19, 2024.
The USU Software AG has once again been honored with multiple awards for its latest annual report. In the prestigious competition held by the League of American Communications Professionals (LACP), the USU Financial Report 2023 received the highest distinction, the Platinum Award, in the Technology / IT Services category. At the Vision 2023 Awards, where nearly 1,000 entries from various countries, industries, and company sizes were submitted, the USU report ranked 16th worldwide and placed third among the TOP-80 publications from the EMEA region. Additionally, the report was recognized as the "Most Creative Report" on a global scale.
The team behind the report was also recognized: Journalist Raimund Vollmer from Reutlingen developed the concept and shaped the content, while the Asperg-based agency freework Graphic Design brought the report to life with its creative execution.
CEO Bernhard Oberschmidt stated: "These awards not only validate the high quality of our financial communication but also honor the people whose expertise and passion make USU's success possible. Our annual report impressively demonstrates that people are at the heart of what we do – and that is our key to success."
This press release is available at https://www.usu.com
As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today’s digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.
In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG.
Further information: https://www.usu.com
