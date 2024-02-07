EQS-News: USU receives international award as Liferay Partner of the Year

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

USU receives international award as Liferay Partner of the Year



07.02.2024 / 08:12 CET/CEST

Möglingen, February 07, 2024

USU announced today that it has been named "Liferay Partner of the Year" for EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa). This award recognizes partners who have excelled internationally in delivering powerful digital experience solutions on the Liferay platform, helping organizations meet critical business needs. USU was awarded the "Liferay Partner of the Year Award 2023" in a ceremony during the Liferay Sales Kick-Off 2024, hosted in Rome, on February 6th. As a long-standing Liferay Platinum Partner, USU has one of the largest teams of experts in EMEA with more than 30 certified Liferay specialists.

The Liferay Partner of the Year Award recognizes partners that have delivered key customer wins, exceptional service, expansion within existing customers through growth in product adoption, and growth through new customer acquisition in their region.

"We are delighted to receive this award, which recognizes our close and intensive collaboration. This is a great achievement by our entire team," says Holger Sampel, USU Managing Director. "For USU, Liferay is the central platform for implementing innovative digitalization projects. A wide range of further developments in the areas of AI, Cloud / SaaS and LowCode/NoCode open up new options for our joint customers in the digitalization of their relationships with customers, partners and employees," adds Michael Bartz, Director Digital Business at USU.

Award winners were chosen after a thorough assessment of the positive impact they have made on overall business results, market expansion, and efforts invested into marketing and enablement for Liferay solutions.

“We are very proud to recognize our remarkable partners and celebrate their achievements,” says Emanuel Di Matteo, VP of Global Sales at Liferay. USU has continuously showcased commitment, innovation, and a collaborative spirit towards building a stronger ecosystem together with Liferay.”

Liferay's partners play an important role in the company's efforts to offer the most flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to organizations around the world. The partner ecosystem consists of specialized companies with deep knowledge of Liferay's product capabilities and proven experts who help organizations achieve faster time to value.

About USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today’s digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information: https://www.usu.com

