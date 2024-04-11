11.04.2024 09:35:06

EQS-News: USU Secures Additional Contracts from Two System Integrators in IT Service Management

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
11.04.2024 / 09:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Möglingen – April 11, 2024

USU is deepening its collaboration with two major system integrators from the public sector. For strategic and operational IT management, both organizations will increasingly rely on USU's technology and expertise in the future. This involves the digitization and automation of all processes necessary for the planning, design, operation, control, use, and charging of IT services.

In one case, the contracts include a comprehensive service package, and in the other case, in addition to the services to be provided, the delivery of software licenses for use in the customer's data center. The total volume is in the lower double-digit million range.

"We are proud of the trust both IT providers have placed in us to act as a competence partner for managing their complex IT infrastructures. This gives us a tailwind for another successful fiscal year," says USU CEO Bernhard Oberschmidt.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com

 

About USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today’s digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information: https://www.usu.com

 

Contact

USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
E-mail:  thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG
Investor Relations
Falk Sorge
E-mail:  falk.sorge@usu.com


11.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1878065

 
End of News EQS News Service

1878065  11.04.2024 CET/CEST

