EQS-News: USU Software Asset Management Awarded by ITAM Review in Three Categories

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

USU Software Asset Management Awarded by ITAM Review in Three Categories



18.01.2024 / 11:12 CET/CEST

Möglingen, January 18, 2024.

The analyst firm ITAM Review has recognized USU for its innovative software asset management (SAM) solutions in three disciplines. The reviewers particularly emphasized the high return on investment (ROI), the pronounced flexibility and the extensive and powerful features of USU's "Enterprise SAM Tool". In addition, the SAM modules "USU Discovery Data Hub" and "USU Oracle Optimization", a solution for the optimized management of Oracle software, were certified.

Among other things, ITAM Review analysts evaluated the real product capabilities based on common use cases. In addition, two reference customers were interviewed who have been using USU products over an extended period.

“Since we first certified this solution USU have carried out extensive work to modernize the UI and feature set. It’s now fully equipped to help customers manage hybrid environments and the improved dashboarding and reporting features mean it’s ready to be put in front of stakeholders responsible for monitoring decentralized IT estates. Customers praised its return on investment, flexibility, powerful features, and USU’s partnership approach to delivering customer success,” says AJ Witt, Group Analyst at ITAM Review.

"Significant cost savings have been achieved due to the improved compliance controls enabled by the solution. More than 15 times the cost of the SAM project implemented in 2019 has been saved so far" (customer reference, European telecommunications company).

Olaf Diehl, Director Product Management at USU, adds: "We are very pleased about the recent certifications for our SAM suite. With our solution, we offer a high-performance ITAM toolset that our customers need for ever more complex IT infrastructures. For example, we are increasingly using internal discovery and inventory sources in response to customer demand. This approach allows the products to adapt to the constantly changing methods of technology delivery, as shown by support for containerized environments in the USU Discovery Scan Engine and SaaS APIs in the USU Discovery Data Hub."

ITAM Review is the industry's leading analyst providing a global community for IT Asset Management (ITAM), SAM and licensing professionals. The certifications confirm that USU SAM tools meet the highest product standards and meet the requirements of complex IT environments.

