EQS-News: USU Wins American VoIP Company as New Customer for Knowledge Management

Boston, USA, December 7, 2023.

An internationally operating American technology company in the field of telecommunications ('the customer') will use the USU Knowledge Management solution to optimize customer service across all relevant communication channels. USU was able to prevail due to the performance of the software, integration with partner Salesforce, and numerous customer references with similarly demanding service requirements. The framework agreement provides for an initial 24-month SaaS usage of USU Knowledge Management with options for extension.

The customer was looking for a knowledge-based comprehensive solution that not only serves hundreds of service agents but also provides numerous end customers with high-quality content via self-service. The basis for this is USU's active knowledge database. This database automatically and quality-assuredly prepares content in thousands of knowledge documents so that the right information is quickly, appropriately, and synchronously displayed on each channel. Additional customer requirements included the simple country- or market-specific adaptability of the contents and powerful editorial, analysis, and reporting functions. Integrated CRM data from Salesforce document about 60,000 customer cases per quarter.

'We are pleased that we can implement the omnichannel strategy of holistic customer service together with our customer. With our knowledge database, we create the central source for the complete, actively used service knowledge,' says USU CEO North America Sven Kolb."

About USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today’s digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information: https://www.usu.com

