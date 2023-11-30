EQS-News: Veganz and Gronkh enter into long-term partnership

EQS-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Veganz and Gronkh enter into long-term partnership



30.11.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ludwigsfelde, Germany, 30 November 2023 - Veganz Group AG and Gronkh, one of Germany's largest creators and streamers, are entering into a multi-year partnership. Gronkh reaches over 4.9 million subscribers across its channels and has now achieved more than 3.6 billion views. The sustainable innovation brand Veganz, which currently produces oat drinks with Mililk® using the climate-friendly 2D printing process, will work with Gronkh to expand its range with exclusive and co-branded products. In addition to the printed oat drinks, the current range also includes a Mililk® Maker with special blades and a jug to store the finished product at home.

"The enthusiasm for Mililk® continues to grow, with several thousand customers within a short space of time, we are now looking forward to bringing our delicious alternative and the Veganz range to the great Gronkh community."

Gronkh adds: "I got a Veganz tasting pack and ate half of it before I could hold it up to the camera in the stream because the stuff is so awesome."

The sustainable Veganz range is available in stores and online at mililk.com.

About Veganz Group AG

Veganz (veganz.de) – Good for you, better for everyone – is a brand and producer of plant-based food. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming corporate philosophy, Veganz succeeded in breaking up the vegan niche and establishing the plant-based food trend on the market. The current product portfolio includes products from breakfast to dinner, which are widely available in the DACH region. The Veganz range is continuously optimised with high-quality, innovative items and the sustainable value chain is constantly improved. As a transparent brand, Veganz is B Corp certified, compares the environmental balance of all its own products with all food products in the German-speaking region and regularly sets new benchmarks for a sustainable food industry.

Media contact: Moritz Möller | presse@veganz.de | +49 151 65759621