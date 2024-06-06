EQS-News: Veganz Group AG secures investment grants from the state of Brandenburg for the construction of its production facility at the new site in Ludwigsfelde

EQS-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Veganz Group AG secures investment grants from the state of Brandenburg for the construction of its production facility at the new site in Ludwigsfelde



06.06.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Ludwigsfelde, Germany, 6 June 2024 - Veganz Group AG already had its application for investment grants approved by the Investment Bank of the State of Brandenburg last year and has now also received notification that the agreed grants will be drawn down. This means that the investments made to date, as well as further planned investments in production facilities and the expansion of production capacities, can be settled within the framework of the agreed subsidies.

With the investments at Veganz Group AG's new site in Ludwigsfelde, which houses the company's headquarters in addition to the production of the new, innovative milk alternative Mililk® using the 2D printing process and the ‘meat from peas’ production line, Veganz Group AG has successfully completed the transformation process it initiated in 2020 from a trading company to a production company.

"We were certainly not favoured by the multiple crisis situations in recent years and the persistently unfavourable economic conditions on our path and had to overcome many challenges. In our current setup as an innovative foodtech company with control over the entire value chain, we are now in a very promising position for profitable growth in the future, somewhat later than originally planned, and can react to market changes with maximum flexibility."

About Veganz Group AG

Veganz (veganz.de) – Good for you, better for everyone – is a brand and producer of plant-based food. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming corporate philosophy, Veganz succeeded in breaking up the vegan niche and establishing the plant-based food trend on the market. The current product portfolio includes products from breakfast to dinner, which are widely available in the DACH region. The Veganz range is continuously optimised with high-quality, innovative items and the sustainable value chain is constantly improved. As a transparent brand, Veganz is B Corp certified, compares the environmental balance of all its own products with all food products in the German-speaking region and regularly sets new benchmarks for a sustainable food industry.

