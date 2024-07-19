EQS-News: Vossloh expands service business in France and acquires the service provider France Aiguillages Services (FAS)

EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover

Vossloh expands service business in France and acquires the service provider France Aiguillages Services (FAS)



19.07.2024 / 12:54 CET/CEST

Vossloh expands service business in France and acquires the service provider France Aiguillages Services (FAS)

Vossloh expands its service portfolio for switches and associated signaling systems in France

Supplementing the range of services, in particular for the French state-owned railway company SNCF

Werdohl, July 19, 2024. Vossloh today acquired France Aiguillages Services (FAS), a company based in Bertrichamps in eastern France. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of services for switches and associated signaling systems. Its most important customer is the French state-owned railway company SNCF. FAS has extensive approvals to carry out a large number of technical inspections and maintenance services on switch systems and signaling installations in the SNCF network. The transaction also includes the licensed training center LUNEFCF, where employees of the French national network operator are trained and further educated for maintenance work on SNCF railroad infrastructure facilities in addition to the FAS employees.

"The acquisition of FAS significantly strengthens Vossloh’s service offering in the switch business in France. Together with FAS, we will be able to offer our important customer SNCF an even broader portfolio of services in the future. By integrating our Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions divisions even more closely and, together with FAS, we can now cover large parts of the lifecycle of switches. The acquisition strengthens our position as a system house for the rail track and takes us a further step towards forward-looking business models such as Availability as a Service. We are delighted to welcome the employees of FAS to the Vossloh family," says Jan Furnivall, COO of Vossloh AG and on the Executive Board also responsible for the company's service business.

Christophe Calley, who founded FAS and will continue to support the company in a management role, adds: "I am very pleased that FAS and Vossloh are now joining forces. The competencies of both companies complement each other perfectly, enabling us to offer our customers a comprehensive and customized range of services in the future."

The approval of the antitrust authorities for the integration of FAS into the Vossloh Group was not required. The company will strengthen the Lifecycle Solutions division in the future.

Vossloh is a global technology group that has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability and innovation for around 140 years. With its comprehensive range of products and services for the rail track, Vossloh is one of the world market leaders in this field. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "rail track availability".

Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With around 75 Group companies in almost 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods with its products and services.

The Group's activities are divided into three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2023 financial year, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,214.3 million with around 4,000 employees.





