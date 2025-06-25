EQS-News: Westwing expands across Europe

EQS-News: Westwing Group SE / Key word(s): Expansion

Westwing expands across Europe



25.06.2025

Munich, 25 June 2025 - Westwing, Europe’s #1 in Beautiful Living e-commerce, continues to execute phase 3 of its strategic 3-step value creation plan, focused on scaling with operating leverage. With recent country expansions, the opening of a new store-in-store at Printemps Haussmann in Paris and an upcoming new store opening in Munich, Westwing is strengthening its position as Europe’s premium one-stop destination in Home & Living.

As part of its continued international growth strategy, Westwing has successfully expanded into three new markets in Q2 2025: Croatia, Finland, and Slovenia. With these recent geographical expansions and the three new markets already entered in Q1 2025, Westwing is now present in 18 European countries and further strengthens its footprint across Northern and Southeastern Europe.

The new markets offer strong potential: digitally engaged audiences, increasing demand for premium yet accessible Home & Living solutions, and an affinity for curated, timeless design. With its unique blend of inspirational content, the exclusive Westwing Collection, and handpicked premium third-party design brands, Westwing brings added value to Design Lovers seeking elevated interiors and multifunctional living.

As part of its offline retail strategy, Westwing will open a store in Munich in July 2025. Located near Odeonsplatz in the heart of Munich’s shopping district, the space will create a physical brand presence and engage customers by showcasing collections and building loyalty through curated in-store experiences. Westwing blends in-store inspiration with digital ease, from QR-based ordering to seamless delivery, creating a holistic and premium shopping experience across all channels. The physical expansion deepens customer engagement across both digital and physical channels.

Westwing is advancing its goal of scaling with operating leverage by expanding its physical presence and making strong progress in geographical expansion, in line with its target of entering 5 to 10 new countries in 2025. These steps support the Company’s mission to inspire more people to create homes that unlock the full beauty of life.

About Westwing

Westwing, Europe’s #1 in Beautiful Living e-commerce, is present in 18 European countries and achieved a GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) of EUR 497 million in 2024. As Europe’s premium one-stop destination for Design Lovers, it offers a unique brand experience with a carefully curated assortment of the Westwing Collection and 3rd party design brands. The integrated platform combines Shop, Daily Specials, Stores, the B2B Service (Westwing Business) and the Westwing Design Service. Westwing’s team works together on its shared purpose to “Excite people to create homes that unlock the full beauty of life”. Founded in 2011, Westwing is headquartered in Munich and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in October 2018.

