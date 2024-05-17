EQS-News: Wolftank Group with record financial results and strategic growth in 2023

|
Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) had a landmark year in 2023, driven by its continued focused buy-and-build strategy and clear vision. A leader in energy and environmental solutions technologies, the Group delivered a strong performance in the past year, exceeding market expectations. Sales were at record level, increasing by approximately 40% to EUR 87m, up from EUR 62.7m in 2022. The operative performance climbed to EUR 95.3m, a robust improvement of more than 45% (2022: EUR 65.3m). EBITDA increased by 136% to EUR 8.5m (2022: EUR 3.6m) or 10% of sales (EBITDA margin 2022: 5.5%).
EBIT showed a significant turnaround from EUR 0.07m in 2022 to EUR 4.0m, moving from close to break-even to solid profitability. The EBIT margin on sales improved to 4.6% (2022: 0.1%). Adjusted for the amortization of goodwill, which was significant after the Group’s acquisitions in the past years, EBIT amounted to EUR 5.0m, the adjusted EBIT margin stood at 5.7%. Profit before tax reached EUR 2.0m (2022: EUR -0.66m), while profit after tax amounted to EUR 0.5m (2022: EUR -1.56m).
“We successfully capitalized on key opportunities, delivered the highest sales in our history, increased earnings and strengthened margins in 2023. With this financial performance, we exceeded the forecasts of financial markets. This is clear evidence that our strategic initiatives are working", said Peter Werth, CEO of Wolftank Group.
Wolftank Group’s equity improved to EUR 24.6m (2022: EUR 20.5m) in 2023. The equity ratio amounted to 22.4% (2022: 32.6%). Cash flow from operating activities was boosted to EUR 7.2m (2022: EUR 0.28m), cash flow from financing activities of EUR 6.2m remained stable (2022: EUR 6.3m).
Segment Performance
In Environmental Services, sales exceeded expectations at EUR 51.7m (2022: EUR 34.9m), with EBITDA more than doubling to EUR 5.5m (2022: EUR 2.1m) and an EBITDA margin of 10% (2022: 6%). The Industrial Coatings and Maintenance segment increased sales to EUR 14.5m (2022: EUR 8.5m), delivering an EBITDA of EUR 2.7m (2022: EUR 1.9m) and solid EBITDA margins of 18.6% (2022: 22.4%). The sales of Hydrogen & Renewable Energies amounted to EUR 20.6m (2022: EUR 19.37m). Significant non-capitalizable public tender preparation and documentation costs had a direct impact on the income statement, contributing to EBITDA of EUR 0.3m (2022: -0.4m) and EBITDA margin of 1.5% in 2023 (2022: -2.1%).
Strategic growth: Strengthening core business while expanding opportunities in hydrogen
In terms of organic growth, Wolftank Group established a subsidiary in California, aligning with the strategic opportunities presented by the U.S.'s commitment to climate protection. Wolftank USA Inc. aims to capitalize on this environment by introducing the Group's innovative hydrogen solutions. Strategic partnerships for hydrogen refueling stations in Italy and Germany underscore the Group's leadership in sustainable mobility solutions. The establishment of a new, larger production facility for modular hydrogen refueling systems, investments in the development of solutions for intralogistics and power backup systems demonstrate Wolftank's commitment to leading the industry with innovations. The organic growth is proven by one of the industry's most consistent order backlogs in hydrogen refueling stations, already showing a sharply growing track for the coming years.
“We are consistently implementing our strategy. The acquisition of Petroltecnica and our entry into new markets like the U.S. are critical steps in our journey towards sustainable growth. We are a pure green company, excellently positioned to continue leading the energy transition towards an emission-free economy. We will benefit from long-term subsidized investments in green infrastructure, backed by a very stable and mature core business in environmental services,” commented CEO Peter Werth. “We are confident that our focused strategy will continue to drive growth and create long-term value for our shareholders.”
Excellent outlook for 2024
Looking ahead, the hydrogen segment is set to take off, driven by rising market needs and Wolftank’s strong positioning through long-standing expertise. Demand for new refueling stations remains strong, with a significant order backlog of 158m reflecting a very promising growth trajectory. With a very robust portfolio of projects, particularly in hydrogen and renewable energy, management targets sales between EUR 110m and EUR 127m in 2024. “Our strategic initiatives and strong market position set the stage for another year of growth. We are excellently positioned to capitalize on the opportunities of the energy transition through our comprehensive range of services, commitment to innovation and strategic expansion", concluded Peter Werth.
