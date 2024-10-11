EQS-News: Wolong Enapter Joint Venture starts series production of AEM megawatt electrolyzer

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Market Launch/Miscellaneous

Wolong Enapter Joint Venture starts series production of AEM megawatt electrolyzer



11.10.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS

Wolong Enapter Joint Venture starts series production of AEM megawatt electrolyzer

First AEM Nexus megawatt electrolyzer presented at Shangyu facility

Successful start of AEM Nexus series production in China

MoU signed with China’s largest steel manufacturer

Hamburg, October 11, 2024. Wolong Enapter Hydrogen Technologies Ltd, a Joint Venture of Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) and Wolong Group (ISIN: CNE000001BJ3) from China, have presented the first megawatt-class AEM electrolyzer produced in Shangyu, China. The completion and presentation of this 1 MW electrolyzer in Shangyu marks the beginning of the Joint Venture’s series production of AEM Nexus electrolyzer for the Chinese market.

Wolong Enapter Hydrogen Technologies Ltd has already signed several memoranda of understanding (MoU) for the AEM Nexus with companies in China – among them, Concord New Energy, which wants to start a pilot project in 2025, as well as the largest Chinese steel manufacturer, Baowu Steel. Baowu Steel plans to further expand its existing green hydrogen production to drive forward the decarbonisation of its processes even more strongly.

Dr. Jürgen Laakmann, CEO Enapter AG: “The start of series production of AEM megawatt electrolyzer for the Chinese market is an important step in our expansion strategy. Thanks to our Joint Venture with Wolong, we are ideally positioned to capitalize on the growing market potential in the Chinese green hydrogen sector and continue to drive Enapter’s dynamic growth.”

Pang Xinyuan, Chairman of Wolong Electric Group: “With Enapter, we have a strong partner at our side to further advance the establishment of green hydrogen in China. In a very short space of time, we were able to jointly develop this megawatt electrolyzer and convince the first potential customers in China of Enapter's AEM technology. We look forward to further cooperation and already have a well-filled pipeline.”

About Enapter

Enapter is the market leader in AEM Electrolyzer – innovative devices that produce green hydrogen. The company’s patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology eliminates the need for expensive raw materials such as iridium and delivers maximum output from fluctuating renewable energies. The electrolyzers’ unique modular design enables rapid piloting and scaling of green hydrogen solutions as well as highly efficient production. Thousands of Enapter AEM Electrolyzer are already in use by over 360 customers in more than 55 countries in the fields of energy storage, industrial applications, refueling, power-to-x and research. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany and has an R&D and production site in Italy.

Enapter AG (H2O) is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02.

Further information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enapter/

Financial press contact:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-Mail: enapter@edicto.de