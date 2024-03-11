|
11.03.2024 11:37:42
EQS-News: Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, abbreviation: RTV) now also listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange
|
EQS-News: Your Family Entertainment AG
/ Key word(s): Market Launch/Regulatory Approval
Corporate News
Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, abbreviation: RTV) now also listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange
Munich, March 11, 2024
Your Family Entertainment AG, one of the leading German companies in the production and distribution of children's and family programs, is now also listed in the m:access segment (https://www.boerse-muenchen.de/maccess) of the Munich Stock Exchange.
In the opinion of the Management Board, this SME-oriented segment offers a suitable framework for the further development of the share and for broadening the shareholder base. Dr. Stefan Piëch, CEO of Your Family Entertainment AG: "The additional inclusion in m:access enables us to increase our reach among institutional and private investors and to demonstrate our commitment to transparency and quality. We are very pleased that the inclusion in m:access will take place before our capital increase planned for the first half of 2024 and that we can thus also put this on a broader basis in terms of marketing."
The shares of Your Family Entertainment AG will be included in trading on m:access from March 11, 2024 and will continue to be traded on the existing stock exchanges in Frankfurt, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart and XETRA.
About Your Family Entertainment AG
Contact:
11.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Your Family Entertainment AG
|Türkenstraße 87
|80799 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 997 271-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 997 271-91
|E-mail:
|ir@yfe.tv
|Internet:
|www.yfe.tv
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N14
|WKN:
|A161N1
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1855523
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1855523 11.03.2024 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Your Family Entertainment AG
|2,60
|-0,76%
