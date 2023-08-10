10.08.2023 07:30:05

EQS-News: ZEAL achieves double-digit growth in transaction volume and revenue in the first half of 2023

EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report
ZEAL achieves double-digit growth in transaction volume and revenue in the first half of 2023

10.08.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ZEAL achieves double-digit growth in transaction volume and revenue in the first half of 2023

  • Transaction volume up 15 percent year-on-year, sales revenue up eleven percent
  • Almost 350 thousand new customers in six months: Marketing campaigns in attractive jackpot phases pay off 
  • Online games launched in June, portfolio already expanded further in August continuous expansion planned

Hamburg, 10 August 2023. ZEAL Network SE, the leading German online provider of lottery products, strongly increased its billings and revenues as well as the number of new customers in the first half of 2023. In the process, ZEAL took advantage of the high jackpot phases for successful marketing campaigns, which significantly expanded the customer base for further business growth. 

"The growth of our transaction volume in the second quarter of 2023 was near record-breaking and a whopping 18.8 percent higher than in the second quarter of 2022 in this respect, we even recorded the second-best quarter in the company's history," said Jonas Mattsson, CFO of ZEAL. He also said that the continuous growth in new customers clearly shows that ZEAL has continued to make smart strategic investments in the first half of 2023 to further expand its market leadership. Mattsson continues, "Strategic growth in the e-commerce environment is becoming increasingly difficult, but with our attractive products and diverse marketing campaigns, we are confident that we will continue to impress in the market."

Record growth and transaction volumes
The transaction volume of the ZEAL Group increased by 15 percent to 411.7 million euros in the first half of 2023 (2022: 358.3 million euros). At the same time, sales revenue grew by eleven percent to 54.8 million euros (2022: 49.4 million euros). At 12.5 percent, the company's gross margin was close to the previous year's figure (2022: 12.8 percent).

In the first six months of the year, ZEAL was able to take advantage of the attractive jackpot phases in January, March and June to acquire new customers and further expand its business volume. In June, for example, the popular Eurojackpot lottery hit the maximum jackpot of 120 million euros in two consecutive draws. During this phase, ZEAL set a new record with a transaction volume of 30.6 million euros in a single week. This development was supported by intensive marketing campaigns such as a cooperation with Kürsat Yildirim, known to the German public as a multiple lottery winner under the nickname "Chico". 

Earnings base strengthened by strong new customer growth
In the first half of 2023, ZEAL acquired 349 thousand new customers, an increase of 20 percent year-on-year (2022: 292 thousand). ZEAL experienced increased acquisition costs per registered new customer (cost per lead, CPL) of 45.09 euros (2022: 37.61 euros), reflecting higher media costs in intensified competition for new customers. As a result, marketing expenses were 44 percent higher than in the previous year at 20.0 million euros (2022: 13.9 million euros). Other operating expenses consequently increased to 31.6 million euros (2022: 24.5 million euros). As a result of higher investments in new customer growth, EBITDA was down year-on-year at 13.8 million euros (2022: 16.4 million euros). EBIT amounted to 9.3 million euros (2022: 12.1 million euros) and net profit for the period to 5.6 million euros (2022: 9.4 million euros). "We pursue a focused marketing strategy and invest disproportionately in high-jackpot phases," explains Jonas Mattsson. "The short-term decline in earnings at high jackpot phases is a perfectly normal development that will settle down again in the further course of the fiscal year."

Continuous expansion of the games portfolio
In April, ZEAL received permission from the Joint Gambling Authority of the Federal States (GGL) to offer virtual slot machine games, so-called online games, and started offering them in its own web stores in June. Since then, the company has been working on the continuous expansion of its games offering. At the beginning of August, ZEAL added further games to the portfolio of LOTTO24's web stores and plans to expand the range to up to 200 titles within the first year.

Forecast confirmed
For fiscal year 2023, ZEAL plans to expand its market leadership as an online provider of lottery products and continues to expect a billings volume in the range of 800 million euros to 830 million euros for the Germany segment assuming an average jackpot development. In addition, ZEAL continues to expect revenues to be between 110 million euros and 120 million euros in fiscal year 2023. For EBITDA, ZEAL expects a range of 30 million to 35 million euros. The company again plans to invest significantly more in new customer acquisition than in the previous year and expects marketing expenses of between 34 million euros and 39 million euros.
 

About ZEAL Network SE:  
ZEAL Network SE is the leading German provider of lotteries on the internet. Through the portals LOTTO24and Tipp24 of the subsidiary LOTTO24, the company brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and to charity lottery operators. The product range includes LOTTO 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, Eurojackpot, GlücksSpirale, lottery clubs, Keno, the Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, Scratch Games, the Deutsche Traumhauslotterie and freiheit+. Founded in Germany in 1999, ZEAL started out as a German lottery broker under the name Tipp24. In 2005, the company went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) as one of the most successful IPOs in Germany at the time.In 2019, ZEAL took over LOTTO24 AG. 

 

Press Contact:  
ZEAL Network SE  
Kristin Splieth  
Head of Corporate Communications 
Kristin.splieth@zealnetwork.de  
Tel: +49 (0) 40 808117560 

 

 


10.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 8090360-42
Fax: +49 (0)40 822239-77
E-mail: frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
WKN: ZEAL24
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1700189

 
End of News EQS News Service

1700189  10.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1700189&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ZEAL Network SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ZEAL Network SEmehr Analysen

09:43 ZEAL Network Buy Warburg Research
10.08.23 ZEAL Network Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.07.23 ZEAL Network Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.06.23 ZEAL Network Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.05.23 ZEAL Network Buy Warburg Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ZEAL Network SE 35,10 0,14% ZEAL Network SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen belasten: Dow leichter erwartet -- ATX schwächelt -- DAX gibt nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verliert ebenfalls. Die US-Börsen dürften leicht nachgeben. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen