10.08.2023 07:30:05
EQS-News: ZEAL achieves double-digit growth in transaction volume and revenue in the first half of 2023
EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
ZEAL achieves double-digit growth in transaction volume and revenue in the first half of 2023
Hamburg, 10 August 2023. ZEAL Network SE, the leading German online provider of lottery products, strongly increased its billings and revenues as well as the number of new customers in the first half of 2023. In the process, ZEAL took advantage of the high jackpot phases for successful marketing campaigns, which significantly expanded the customer base for further business growth.
"The growth of our transaction volume in the second quarter of 2023 was near record-breaking and a whopping 18.8 percent higher than in the second quarter of 2022 in this respect, we even recorded the second-best quarter in the company's history," said Jonas Mattsson, CFO of ZEAL. He also said that the continuous growth in new customers clearly shows that ZEAL has continued to make smart strategic investments in the first half of 2023 to further expand its market leadership. Mattsson continues, "Strategic growth in the e-commerce environment is becoming increasingly difficult, but with our attractive products and diverse marketing campaigns, we are confident that we will continue to impress in the market."
Record growth and transaction volumes
In the first six months of the year, ZEAL was able to take advantage of the attractive jackpot phases in January, March and June to acquire new customers and further expand its business volume. In June, for example, the popular Eurojackpot lottery hit the maximum jackpot of 120 million euros in two consecutive draws. During this phase, ZEAL set a new record with a transaction volume of 30.6 million euros in a single week. This development was supported by intensive marketing campaigns such as a cooperation with Kürsat Yildirim, known to the German public as a multiple lottery winner under the nickname "Chico".
Earnings base strengthened by strong new customer growth
Continuous expansion of the games portfolio
Forecast confirmed
1700189 10.08.2023 CET/CEST
