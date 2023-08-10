EQS-News: ZEAL achieves double-digit growth in transaction volume and revenue in the first half of 2023

EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report

ZEAL achieves double-digit growth in transaction volume and revenue in the first half of 2023



10.08.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ZEAL achieves double-digit growth in transaction volume and revenue in the first half of 2023

Transaction volume up 15 percent year-on-year, sales revenue up eleven percent

Almost 350 thousand new customers in six months: Marketing campaigns in attractive jackpot phases pay off

Online games launched in June, portfolio already expanded further in August continuous expansion planned

Hamburg, 10 August 2023. ZEAL Network SE, the leading German online provider of lottery products, strongly increased its billings and revenues as well as the number of new customers in the first half of 2023. In the process, ZEAL took advantage of the high jackpot phases for successful marketing campaigns, which significantly expanded the customer base for further business growth.

"The growth of our transaction volume in the second quarter of 2023 was near record-breaking and a whopping 18.8 percent higher than in the second quarter of 2022 in this respect, we even recorded the second-best quarter in the company's history," said Jonas Mattsson, CFO of ZEAL. He also said that the continuous growth in new customers clearly shows that ZEAL has continued to make smart strategic investments in the first half of 2023 to further expand its market leadership. Mattsson continues, "Strategic growth in the e-commerce environment is becoming increasingly difficult, but with our attractive products and diverse marketing campaigns, we are confident that we will continue to impress in the market."

Record growth and transaction volumes

The transaction volume of the ZEAL Group increased by 15 percent to 411.7 million euros in the first half of 2023 (2022: 358.3 million euros). At the same time, sales revenue grew by eleven percent to 54.8 million euros (2022: 49.4 million euros). At 12.5 percent, the company's gross margin was close to the previous year's figure (2022: 12.8 percent).

In the first six months of the year, ZEAL was able to take advantage of the attractive jackpot phases in January, March and June to acquire new customers and further expand its business volume. In June, for example, the popular Eurojackpot lottery hit the maximum jackpot of 120 million euros in two consecutive draws. During this phase, ZEAL set a new record with a transaction volume of 30.6 million euros in a single week. This development was supported by intensive marketing campaigns such as a cooperation with Kürsat Yildirim, known to the German public as a multiple lottery winner under the nickname "Chico".

Earnings base strengthened by strong new customer growth

In the first half of 2023, ZEAL acquired 349 thousand new customers, an increase of 20 percent year-on-year (2022: 292 thousand). ZEAL experienced increased acquisition costs per registered new customer (cost per lead, CPL) of 45.09 euros (2022: 37.61 euros), reflecting higher media costs in intensified competition for new customers. As a result, marketing expenses were 44 percent higher than in the previous year at 20.0 million euros (2022: 13.9 million euros). Other operating expenses consequently increased to 31.6 million euros (2022: 24.5 million euros). As a result of higher investments in new customer growth, EBITDA was down year-on-year at 13.8 million euros (2022: 16.4 million euros). EBIT amounted to 9.3 million euros (2022: 12.1 million euros) and net profit for the period to 5.6 million euros (2022: 9.4 million euros). "We pursue a focused marketing strategy and invest disproportionately in high-jackpot phases," explains Jonas Mattsson. "The short-term decline in earnings at high jackpot phases is a perfectly normal development that will settle down again in the further course of the fiscal year."

Continuous expansion of the games portfolio

In April, ZEAL received permission from the Joint Gambling Authority of the Federal States (GGL) to offer virtual slot machine games, so-called online games, and started offering them in its own web stores in June. Since then, the company has been working on the continuous expansion of its games offering. At the beginning of August, ZEAL added further games to the portfolio of LOTTO24's web stores and plans to expand the range to up to 200 titles within the first year.

Forecast confirmed

For fiscal year 2023, ZEAL plans to expand its market leadership as an online provider of lottery products and continues to expect a billings volume in the range of 800 million euros to 830 million euros for the Germany segment assuming an average jackpot development. In addition, ZEAL continues to expect revenues to be between 110 million euros and 120 million euros in fiscal year 2023. For EBITDA, ZEAL expects a range of 30 million to 35 million euros. The company again plans to invest significantly more in new customer acquisition than in the previous year and expects marketing expenses of between 34 million euros and 39 million euros.



About ZEAL Network SE:

ZEAL Network SE is the leading German provider of lotteries on the internet. Through the portals LOTTO24and Tipp24 of the subsidiary LOTTO24, the company brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and to charity lottery operators. The product range includes LOTTO 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, Eurojackpot, GlücksSpirale, lottery clubs, Keno, the Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, Scratch Games, the Deutsche Traumhauslotterie and freiheit+. Founded in Germany in 1999, ZEAL started out as a German lottery broker under the name Tipp24. In 2005, the company went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) as one of the most successful IPOs in Germany at the time.In 2019, ZEAL took over LOTTO24 AG.

