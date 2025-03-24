EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE: CEO Dr Helmut Becker will not extend his contract beyond January 2026

EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Personnel

ZEAL Network SE: CEO Dr Helmut Becker will not extend his contract beyond January 2026



Dr Helmut Becker, CEO of ZEAL Network SE since September 2015, has decided not to extend his contract, which ends on January 31, 2026

The Supervisory Board strongly regrets his decision and thanks him for his outstanding work

Dr Becker will remain fully committed to ZEAL until the end of his contract term and ensure a smooth transition

The Supervisory Board of ZEAL Network SE will initiate a structured succession process

Hamburg, 24 March 2025. Dr Helmut Becker, Chief Executive Officer of ZEAL Network SE, the market leader for online lotteries in Germany, has informed the Supervisory Board of the company of his decision not to extend his contract, which runs until January 31, 2026. The 56-year-old has decided to pursue his own entrepreneurial activities in the future after many years as a top manager. Dr Becker will then leave the company after more than twelve years on the Executive Board of ZEAL Network SE, including more than ten as CEO. He will remain fully committed to ZEAL as CEO until the end of his contract term and will ensure a smooth transition of his duties to a successor.

“ZEAL is in an excellent position to continue to grow in the future. After almost ten years as CEO, I have decided that now is the right time to pursue my own entrepreneurial endeavours," said Dr Becker. "This has been a difficult decision for me. I will especially miss our exceptionally strong team and the unique culture we have built together, characterised by innovation, customer focus and team spirit. I will continue to work hard until the end of my term to achieve the goals we have set together.

Dr Becker informed the Supervisory Board of ZEAL Network SE about his decision at an early stage, and the Supervisory Board will immediately initiate a structured process for the succession of the CEO.

Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: “The Supervisory Board of ZEAL Network SE has noted with great regret Helmut Becker's decision not to seek a contract extension. Helmut Becker has played a decisive role in taking ZEAL’s business development to a new level. Under his leadership, ZEAL has established itself as a market leader in the online lottery market, significantly expanded its customer base and crucially broadened its offering through innovative product development. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank him for his outstanding commitment and strategic vision. We wish him all the best for his personal life and professional career.”

Dr Becker has been CEO of ZEAL Network SE since September 1, 2015, after serving as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for over two years. Prior to joining the Executive Board, he was a member of the Supervisory Board of ZEAL for two years. Previously, he served as Chief Commercial Officer on the Management Board of XING AG and held various management positions at eBay Germany and as a management consultant at McKinsey. As CEO, Dr Becker was responsible for the acquisition of LOTTO24 AG, the return of ZEAL to Germany and the expansion of the portfolio to include freiheit+, Games and Traumhausverlosung.

About ZEAL

ZEAL Network is an e-commerce group of companies based in Hamburg and the market leader for online lotteries in Germany. Founded in 1999, we brought lotteries to the internet. Today, the ZEAL group now has more than one million active customers and more than 200 employees at three locations. ZEAL allows the participation in state-licensed lotteries via the LOTTO24 and Tipp24 brands and also offers its own lottery products. ZEAL also owns the brands ZEAL Instant Games, ZEAL Ventures and ZEAL Iberia. In 2024, the ZEAL Group celebrated its 25th anniversary. Since our foundation, growth, innovation and success are at the heart of what we do.



Press Contact:

ZEAL Network SE

Kristin Splieth

Head of Corporate Communications

Kristin.splieth@zealnetwork.de

Tel: +49 (0) 40 808117560