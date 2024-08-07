|
EQS-News: ZEAL achieves growth of more than 40 percent in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2024
EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
ZEAL achieves growth of more than 40 percent in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2024
Hamburg, 07 August 2024. ZEAL Network SE, the leading German online provider of lottery products, continued its strong growth path in the first half of 2024 with strong growth in revenue and EBITDA. Group revenue increased by 40 percent and reached € 76.8 million (2023: € 54.8 million). EBITDA increased even more strongly by 46 percent to € 20.1 million (2023: € 13.8 million).
"The very strong development of revenue and EBITDA reflects our excellent operating performance. We are particularly pleased that we have been able to acquire over half a million new customers since the beginning of the year. The acquisition of new customers has not only been exceptionally successful this half year, but also particularly efficient thanks to the significant reduction in acquisition costs per registered new customer. We are thus benefiting from the continuous investment in brand development in recent years," says Sebastian Bielski, CFO of ZEAL.
Revenue in core business grows by 33 percent
The games business, which was launched in June 2023, continued to develop positively in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter with solid revenue growth and a higher gross margin.
Strong result thanks to significant customer growth and lower acquisition costs
At € 20.1 million, EBITDA was 46 percent higher than in the same period of the previous year (2023: € 13.8 million) due to the significant growth in sales and improved cost efficiency compared to the previous year. At € 16.1 million, EBIT even exceeded the previous year's figure (2023: € 9.3 million) by 73 percent.
Due to the good results in the first half of 2024, ZEAL confirms the forecast published on March 20, 2024.
ZEAL launches first house raffle in Germany
