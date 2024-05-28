|
28.05.2024 14:38:21
EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE increases basic dividend and confirms targets
|
EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
ZEAL Network SE increases basic dividend and confirms targets
Hamburg, 28 May 2024. The Annual General Meeting of ZEAL Network SE, the leading German online provider of lottery products, was met with great interest in the year of the company's 25th anniversary. Attendance was around 72 percent of the voting capital.
"This year's shareholder meeting was something special for us – together we are not only celebrating ZEAL's 25th anniversary, but also 25 years of online lottery in Germany," says Helmut Becker, CEO of ZEAL. "With the successful launch of the online games offering, the further increase in brand awareness of LOTTO24 and the further strengthening of customer loyalty, ZEAL has laid important foundations for future growth in 2023." Following the successful start to the new financial year, Becker confirmed the targets for the current year and the long-term ambition of achieving a market share of 50 percent.
All resolutions proposed by the management were adopted by a large majority. The shareholders approved the payment of a dividend of € 1.10 per share. This is 10% more than the basic dividend paid in the previous year. The total dividend payout therefore amounted to € 23.8 million, compared to € 78 million in the previous year (consisting of a basic dividend of € 21.7 million and a special dividend of € 56.3 million).
"We look forward to continuing ZEAL's success story together with our shareholders. We have already set the strategic course for this with the continuous expansion of our business model," says CEO Helmut Becker.
The complete voting results and all important documents relating to the Annual General Meeting are available under this link.
About ZEAL
Press Contact:
28.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|Straßenbahnring 11
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 8090360-42
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 822239-77
|E-mail:
|frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
|Internet:
|www.zealnetwork.de
|ISIN:
|DE000ZEAL241
|WKN:
|ZEAL24
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1912865
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1912865 28.05.2024 CET/CEST
