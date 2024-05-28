EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE increases basic dividend and confirms targets

EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

28.05.2024 / 14:38 CET/CEST

ZEAL Network SE increases basic dividend and confirms targets

Annual General Meeting well attended in anniversary year

Basic dividend increases from € 1.00 to € 1.10 per share

25 years of online lottery: pioneer ZEAL aims to increase market share to 50 percent

Hamburg, 28 May 2024. The Annual General Meeting of ZEAL Network SE, the leading German online provider of lottery products, was met with great interest in the year of the company's 25th anniversary. Attendance was around 72 percent of the voting capital.

"This year's shareholder meeting was something special for us – together we are not only celebrating ZEAL's 25th anniversary, but also 25 years of online lottery in Germany," says Helmut Becker, CEO of ZEAL. "With the successful launch of the online games offering, the further increase in brand awareness of LOTTO24 and the further strengthening of customer loyalty, ZEAL has laid important foundations for future growth in 2023." Following the successful start to the new financial year, Becker confirmed the targets for the current year and the long-term ambition of achieving a market share of 50 percent.

All resolutions proposed by the management were adopted by a large majority. The shareholders approved the payment of a dividend of € 1.10 per share. This is 10% more than the basic dividend paid in the previous year. The total dividend payout therefore amounted to € 23.8 million, compared to € 78 million in the previous year (consisting of a basic dividend of € 21.7 million and a special dividend of € 56.3 million).

"We look forward to continuing ZEAL's success story together with our shareholders. We have already set the strategic course for this with the continuous expansion of our business model," says CEO Helmut Becker.

The complete voting results and all important documents relating to the Annual General Meeting are available under this link.

About ZEAL

ZEAL Network is an e-commerce group of companies based in Hamburg and the market leader for online lotteries in Germany. Founded in 1999, we brought lotteries to the internet. Today, the ZEAL group now has around one million active customers and more than 200 employees at three locations. ZEAL allows the participation in state-licensed lotteries via the LOTTO24 and Tipp24 brands and also offers its own lottery products. ZEAL also owns the brands ZEAL Instant Games, ZEAL Ventures and ZEAL Iberia. In 2024, the ZEAL Group celebrates its 25th anniversary. Since our foundation, growth, innovation and success are at the heart of what we do.

