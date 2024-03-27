27.03.2024 12:27:34

EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE submits squeeze-out request

27.03.2024 / 12:27 CET/CEST
Hamburg, 27 March 2024. ZEAL Network SE informed the Management Board of Lotto24 AG yesterday that it holds 95.12 percent of the shares in Lotto24 AG.

Against this background, ZEAL Network SE has submitted a request according to Section 327a (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act that the Annual General Meeting of Lotto24 AG should resolve to transfer the shares of the minority shareholders to ZEAL Network SE in return for appropriate cash compensation (squeeze-out under stock corporation law).

ZEAL Network SE has announced that it will inform Lotto24 AG of the amount of the cash compensation in a further letter, the so-called concretized request, as soon as this has been determined.

 

About ZEAL
ZEAL Network is an e-commerce group of companies based in Hamburg and the market leader for online lotteries in Germany. Founded in 1999, we brought lotteries to the internet. Today, the ZEAL group now has around one million active customers and more than 200 employees at three locations. ZEAL allows the participation in state-licensed lotteries via the LOTTO24 and Tipp24 brands and also offers its own lottery products. ZEAL also owns the brands ZEAL Instant Games, ZEAL Ventures and ZEAL Iberia. In 2024, the ZEAL Group celebrates its 25th anniversary. Since our foundation, growth, innovation and success are at the heart of what we do.

 

Press Contact:  
ZEAL Network SE  
Kristin Splieth  
Head of Corporate Communications 
Kristin.splieth@zealnetwork.de  
Tel: +49 (0) 40 808117560 

 

 


Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 8090360-42
Fax: +49 (0)40 822239-77
E-mail: frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
WKN: ZEAL24
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
