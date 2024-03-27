|
EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE submits squeeze-out request
ZEAL Network SE submits squeeze-out request
Hamburg, 27 March 2024. ZEAL Network SE informed the Management Board of Lotto24 AG yesterday that it holds 95.12 percent of the shares in Lotto24 AG.
Against this background, ZEAL Network SE has submitted a request according to Section 327a (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act that the Annual General Meeting of Lotto24 AG should resolve to transfer the shares of the minority shareholders to ZEAL Network SE in return for appropriate cash compensation (squeeze-out under stock corporation law).
ZEAL Network SE has announced that it will inform Lotto24 AG of the amount of the cash compensation in a further letter, the so-called concretized request, as soon as this has been determined.
