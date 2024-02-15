15.02.2024 11:00:11

EQS-PVR: Marley Spoon Group SE: Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg transparency law and section 40 paragraph 1 of the German securities trading act (WpHG)

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Marley Spoon Group SE
ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and  Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as “the  Transparency Law” and “the Transparency Regulation”)

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i


1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are  attachedii

Marley Spoon Group SE - LEI number 222100A4X237BRODWF67 - Issuer number E00003708

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 

An acquisition or disposal of financial instrumentsiii

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name: Andrew Unanue City and country of registered office (if applicable):

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Bistro MD Holdings, LLC

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 9 February 2024

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
 

% of voting rights  

attached to shares  (total of 7.A)

% of voting rights  

through financial  

instruments  

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in %  (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of  voting rights of  

issuervii

Resulting situation  on the date on which  threshold was  

crossed or reached

4.18 % 

4.83 % 

9.01 % 

34,162,740

Position of previous  notification (if  

applicable)

N/A % 

9.01 % 

9.01 %

  

 

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or  reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of 

shares 

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix 

% of voting rights

Direct 

(Art. 8 of the  

Transparency Law)

Indirect 

(Art. 9 of the  

Transparency Law)

Direct 

(Art. 8 of the  

Transparency Law)

Indirect 

(Art. 9 of the  

Transparency Law)

class A shares 

(LU2380748603)

1,430,000 

N/A % 

4.18 %
     

%
     

%

SUBTOTAL A 

(Direct & Indirect)

1,430,000 

4.18 %

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law

Type of financial  

instrument

Expiration datex

Exercise/ 

Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights  that may be acquired if  the instrument is  

exercised/ converted.

% of voting  

rights
       

%
       

%
       

%
   

SUBTOTAL B.1 

N/A 

%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the  Transparency Law

Type of financial  instrument

Expiration 

datex

Exercise/  

Conversion  

Periodxi

Physical or cash  settlementxii

Number of  

voting rights 

% of voting  rights

Sale and Purchase  Agreement

N/A 

Variable 

Physical 

1,200,000

3.51 %

Class A Warrant 

9 February 2034 

10 Years 

Physical 

450,000

1.32 %
         

%
     

SUBTOTAL B.2 

1,650,000

4.83 %
           
 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:  

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person  or legal entityxiv (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure):

 
Name % of voting 
rights held by ultimate 
controlling 
person or 
entity or held  directly by any  subsidiary if it  equals or is 
higher than the  notifiable 
threshold 		% of voting 
right through  financial 
instruments 
held by 
ultimate 
controlling 
person or 
entity or held  directly by any  subsidiary if it  equals or is 
higher than 
the notifiable  threshold 		Total of both Directly 
controlled by  (use 
number(s) 
from 1st
column)
1. Andrew Unanue 4.18% 4.83% 9.01%  
2. Andrew Unanue 2009  Trust 4.18% 4.83% 9.01% 1
3. AUA Carry Partner 
Holdings II, LLC 		4.18% 4.83% 9.01% 2
4. AUA Private Equity 
GP II, LLC 		4.18% 4.83% 9.01% 3
5. AUA Private Equity 
Investments GP II, LP 		4.18% 4.83% 9.01% 4
6. AUA Private Equity 
Fund II, LP 		4.18% 4.83% 9.01% 5
7. AUA Health Partners,  LLC 4.18% 4.83% 9.01% 6
8. Bistro MD Holdings, LLC 4.18% 4.83% 9.01% 7
 

9. In case of proxy voting:  

The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting rights as of .


 

10. Additional informationxvi

This notification is made in accordance with articles 12a(2) and 12(1)(b) of the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008  on transparency requirements for issuers (the Transparency Law) in relation to (i) the acquisition of 1,430,000 class A  shares and (ii) the acquisition of 450,000 warrants pursuant to a sale and purchase agreement entered into by Bistro  MD Holdings, LLC on 30 January 2024 (the SPA). 

The SPA has been previously notified to the CSSF and Marley Spoon Group SE on 2 February 2024. 

No change has occurred in relation to 1,200,000 class A shares that remain subject to the SPA and that has already  been notified on 2 February. They have been included in this notification pursuant to article 12a(1) to accurately  display the aggregate number of the relevant holdings.
 

Notes 

i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive  2004/109/EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings. 

ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and  accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity). 

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the  holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert. 

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of  or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law; or (c) the  holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of the Transparency Law. 

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different  total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not  provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert. 

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 9 of the Transparency Law, the following list  is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned: 

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that  acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or  legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights; 

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity holding  the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising  them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions; 

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity who has  a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares  and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created; 

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law, the controlling natural person or legal  entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters (a) to (d) of  Article 9 of that Law or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking; 

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law, the deposit taker of the shares, if he can  exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of  the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion; 

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that  controls the voting rights; 

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law, the proxy holder, if he can exercise the  voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the  latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies). 

v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law. This should be the full name  of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9 of that Law  unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure of  voting rights holdings (e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies). 

vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took  place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate  event took effect. 

vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing  shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended. 

 

viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it is not necessary to disclose the extent of  the holding, only that the new holding is below that threshold.  

ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached 'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect  holding', please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns – if there is no  combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank. 

x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends. 

xi If the financial instrument has such a period – please specify this period – for example once every 3 months  starting from [date].  

xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta adjusted basis (Article 12(2) of the Transparency Law). 

xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking  then the second option applies. 

xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity also  has to be presented in the cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the  subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the market always gets the full picture of the group  holdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively  held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C,  free row, A, B, D, free row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities within the group in  column 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings of  the control chain shall be provided in column 2, even if the number of the directly held voting rights and/or  financial instruments is not equal or higher than the notifiable threshold. Columns 3 & 4 shall indicate the holdings  of those persons or entities directly holding the voting rights and/or financial instruments if the holding is equal or  higher than the notifiable threshold. 

xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are  effectively held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest  applicable threshold themselves. 

xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.


Language: English
Company: Marley Spoon Group SE
9 Rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.marleyspoongroup.com

 
Nachrichten