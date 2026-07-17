EQT AB H1 Profit, AuM Climb

(RTTNews) - Swedish investment firm EQT AB (EQT.ST, EQBBF) Friday reported significantly higher profit in its first half of fiscal 2026, driven by revenue growth. Assets under management also increased from lat year.

Net income reached €663 million, compared to €346 million in the prior period. Earnings per share amounted to €0.566, up from €0.293 in the previous year.

Adjusted net income totaled €691 million versus €682 million previously. Net income excluding carried interest and investment income came to €426 million, down from €491 million last year. Adjusted earnings per share stood at €0.590, compared to €0.578 in the prior period.

EBITDA increased to €962 million from €640 million last year, representing an EBITDA margin of 60 percent, compared to 50 percent in the prior period. Adjusted EBITDA reached €837 million versus €806 million a year ago, maintaining an EBITDA margin of 60 percent in both periods.

Fee-related EBITDA declined to €571 million from €615 million last year, with a fee-related EBITDA margin of 50 percent compared to 54 percent previously. This decline was primarily driven by higher relative retroactive fees in the first half of 2025.

Total revenue increased 5 percent to €1.41 billion from €1.34 billion in the prior period.

Total Assets under management grew to €291 billion at the end of period from €266 billion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.