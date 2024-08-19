EQT Buys Two Industrial Properties For Over $245 Mln

(RTTNews) - EQT Exeter Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (EQT) announced two industrial acquisitions totaling over $245 million.

The REIT has acquired 3327 E Harrisburg Pike in Middletown, Pennsylvania for over $170 million and 1500 Shoals Way in Portland, Tennessee for $75 million. Both industrial properties were constructed last year and are fully leased by commercial tenants with each property carrying a 10+ year lease.

"EQRT is investing in America's supply chain and will continue to focus on acquiring industrial real estate that supports the growth ambitions of our commercial tenants, which include major distributors and manufacturers," said Ali Houshmand, EQRT Portfolio Manager. "We remain committed to our tenant-centric, vertically-integrated strategy."