EQT To Acquire Avetta From WCAS For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - EQT Private Equity said on Tuesday that its fund EQT Corp. (EQT) has agreed to acquire Avetta, a supply chain risk management software from Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe or WCAS, a private equity firm.

The financial terms of the transaction, expected to be closed in coming months, were not disclosed.

For over 20 years, Avetta's SaaS platform has been enabling clients to manage supply chain risks across health, safety, and sustainability, among other risk vectors.

With 12 offices around the globe and over 750 staff, Avetta's global network spans over 130 countries.

With this, EQT X is expected have invested 35 percent to 40 percent based on the actual fund size.

Citi served as an exclusive financial advisor and Ropes & Gray served as legal counsel to EQT.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as an exclusive financial advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis worked as legal counsel to Avetta.