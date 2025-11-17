Equifax Acquires Vault Verify To Expand Employment And Income Verification Services

(RTTNews) - Equifax (EFX) announced that it has completed its acquisition of Vault Verify, a company that provides employment and income verification services.

The deal strengthens the data Equifax supplies to verifiers and gives employers another way to share information for verification purposes. Vault Verify's technology will complement The Work Number database, which helps consumers when applying for jobs, mortgages, financial services, and social programs.

Equifax CEO Mark Begor said the acquisition supports the company's goal of helping people navigate key financial moments more easily. He added that the Equifax Cloud platform will allow the company to integrate Vault Verify quickly and deliver information to verifiers faster.

Vault Verify, founded in 2012, specializes in API-based, real-time verification for employers across the U.S., with a strong presence in the healthcare sector. Equifax said the combined teams will offer a broader set of tools aimed at making verification more secure and efficient. Vault Verify will now operate within the Equifax Workforce Solutions unit.

Monday EFX closed at $204.86, down 1.11%, and is currently unchanged in after-hours trading on the NYSE.