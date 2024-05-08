08.05.2024 22:48:07

Equinix Q1 AFFO Rises

(RTTNews) - Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), Wednesday reported adjusted funds from operations of $843 million or $8.86 per share compared to $802 million or $8.59 per share in the year ago quarter.

For the first quarter, FFO stood at $553 million or $5.81 per share compared to last year's $548 million or $5.87 per share.

Earnings declined to $231 million or $2.43 per share from $259 million or $2.77 per share in the previous year.

On average, analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $2.64 per share for the same period.

Revenue rose to $2.12 billion from $1.9 billion last year.

Looking ahead, the company projects AFFO of $3.290 to $3.370 billion and revenue of $8.692 to $8.792 billion for the financial year 2024, whereas it expects revenue of $2.148 to $2.168 billion for the second quarter.

