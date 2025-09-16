ESH Acquisition Corp., Original Fit Factory To Merge

(RTTNews) - ESH Acquisition Corp. (ESHA) and The Original Fit Factory, Ltd., a next-generation health and wellness group, announced that they have entered into a merger agreement. The proposed transaction reflects an implied pro-forma equity valuation for The Original Fit Factory of $500 million.

At the closing of the proposed transaction, the former security holders of The Original Fit Factory will receive transaction consideration in newly issued shares of common stock of The Original Fit Factory Holdings Inc., a Delaware corporation and the resulting combined company of the proposed transaction (TOFF Holdings).

Upon the Closing, the shares of TOFF Holdings are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

As per the deal, ESH will merge with and into a subsidiary of TOFF Holdings, with the former securityholders of ESH becoming securityholders of TOFF Holdings and ESH becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of TOFF Holdings. TOFF Holdings will be renamed The Original Fit Factory, Inc.