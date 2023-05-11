ESI Group’s IC.IDO Weave Accelerates Product Development and Enterprise Decision-making in the Industrial Metaverse

Regulatory News:

ESI Group (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), a leading simulation and virtual prototyping software provider for industries worldwide, has announced the launch of IC.IDO Weave. This innovative offering enables businesses to review complex product design virtually from a human-centric manufacturing perspective, eliminating the need for prototypes and physical try-out. IC.IDO Weave builds on the full potential of ESI Group's existing IC.IDO offers to create a novel approach in the industrial metaverse.

Designed for cross-functional engineering and manufacturing teams that define, evaluate, and validate product designs and assembly processes in the Automotive, Aerospace, and Heavy Equipment industries, IC.IDO Weave provides a collaborative, XR-based try-out environment that weaves enterprise teams into the digital thread. Through virtual workspaces, teams of diverse backgrounds can ideate, collaborate, and validate their future processes and products early in the development process, in real-time.

IC.IDO Weave's powerful interactivity enables stakeholders to evaluate complex assembly and service plans in virtual manufacturing environments through a digital try-out experience. This approach allows for immersive product integration, as well as, human-centric assembly process evaluations, assembly line reviews, and service process validations, resulting in a higher level of trust, reinforcing valuable decisions made earlier in the development process, and avoiding costly late changes.

"ESI Group is committed to shaping a better future by harnessing the power of technology to push boundaries and drive progress. IC.IDO Weave accelerates decision-making by allowing stakeholders to collaborate closely in extended reality workspaces. We continue to lead the way with product assembly reviews in an industrial metaverse. This latest launch is in line with the added value ESI Group wants to bring to its customers with IC.IDO: ‘ESI. Innovation without compromise’” declares Emmanuel Leroy, EVP, Chief Product & Technology Officer.

This "all-inclusive” new offer provides flexible access to:

- IC.IDO Integrate: enables individual and collaborative virtual mockup environments to validate product concerns such as packaging, integration, and design for assembly or design for service requirements,

- IC.IDO Build & Maintain: allows for visualization and validation of human-centric assembly or service procedures and ergonomics for digital product designs

- IC.IDO CoLab: powers hosting of virtual tryout environments, for leaner enterprise-scaled collaborative virtual workspace for multi-participant human-centric process reviews

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group envisions a world where Industry commits to bold outcomes, addressing high stakes concerns - environmental impact, safety & comfort for consumers and workers, adaptable and sustainable business models. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise to allow industries to make the right decisions at the right time, while managing their complexity. Acting principally in automotive & land transportation, aerospace, defense & naval and heavy industry, ESI is present in more than 18 countries, employs 1000 people around the world and reported 2022 sales of €130 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

https://www.esi-group.com/company/who-we-are

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005604/en/