Essential Properties Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; "Essential Properties” or the "Company”) today announced operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Highlights:

Operating Results (compared to First Quarter 2022): • Investments (57 properties) $ Invested $207.1 million Weighted Avg Cash Cap Rate 7.6% • Dispositions (17 properties) Net Proceeds $37.2 million Weighted Avg Cash Cap Rate 6.1% • Net Income per Share Increased by 38% $0.29 • Funds from Operations ("FFO") per Share Increased by 10% $0.43 • Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") per Share Increased by 5% $0.42 • Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") per Share Increased by 5% $0.40 Equity Activity: • Equity Raised (Gross) - Follow-On Offering (February 22, 2023) $24.60/share $217.8 million • Equity Raised (Gross) - ATM Program(1) $24.12/share $20.7 million

Highlights Subsequent to First Quarter 2023:

• Investments (2 properties) $ Invested $7.8 million • Dispositions (2 properties) $ Gross Proceeds $3.2 million • Proceeds from Early Loan Repayments (1 property) ($ Principal and Prepayment Penalties) $1.1 million

CEO Comments

Commenting on the first quarter 2023 results, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Pete Mavoides, said, "We had a great quarter, highlighted by $207 million of investments at a weighted average cash cap rate of 7.6%, a weighted average lease term of 19 years and average annual rent escalations of 2.0%.” Mr. Mavoides continued, "The first quarter was also a great quarter of performance from a portfolio perspective, with occupancy remaining strong at 99.8%, same-store rent growth remaining at 1.6% and average unit level rent coverage at 3.9x. These results are strong indicators of the stability of our middle market tenancy and the overall health of our portfolio.” Mr. Mavoides concluded by saying, "Supported by our strong liquidity position, conservative balance sheet and a robust second quarter investment pipeline, we are refining our 2023 AFFO per share guidance range to $1.60 to $1.64.”

Portfolio Highlights

The Company’s investment portfolio as of March 31, 2023 is summarized as follows:

Number of properties 1,688 Weighted average lease term (WALT) 13.9 years Weighted average rent coverage ratio 3.9x Number of tenants 348 Number of states 48 Number of industries 16 Weighted average occupancy 99.8% Total square feet of rentable space 16,516,776 Cash ABR - service-oriented or experience-based 92.8% Cash ABR - properties subject to master lease 65.9%

Portfolio Update

Investments

The Company’s investment activity during the three months ended March 31, 2023 is summarized as follows:

Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Investments: Investment volume $207.1 million Number of transactions 24 Property count 57 Weighted average cash / GAAP cap rate 7.6%/9.0% Weighted average lease escalation 2.0% % Subject to master lease 86% % Sale-leaseback transactions 100% % Existing relationship 94% % Required financial reporting (tenant/guarantor) 100% WALT 19.0 years

Dispositions

The Company’s disposition activity during the three months ended March 31, 2023 is summarized as follows:

Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Dispositions: Net proceeds $37.2 million Number of properties sold 17 Net gain / (loss) $4.9 million Weighted average cash cap rate (excluding vacant properties and sales subject to a tenant purchase option ) 6.1%

Loan Repayments

Loan repayments to the Company during the three months ended March 31, 2023 are summarized as follows:

Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Loan Repayments: Proceeds—Principal $11.1 million Proceeds—Prepayment penalties $0.2 million Number of properties 4 Weighted average cash cap rate 7.1%

Leverage and Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company's leverage, balance sheet and liquidity are summarized in the following table.

March 31, 2023 Pro Forma March 31, 2023 Leverage: Net debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre 4.4x 4.1x Balance Sheet and Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $71.0 million $174.6 million Unused revolving credit facility capacity $600.0 million $600.0 million Forward equity sales - unsettled $103.6 million — Total available liquidity $774.6 million $774.6 million ATM Program: 2022 ATM Program initial availability $500.0 million Aggregate gross sales under the 2022 ATM Program $96.1 million Availability remaining under the 2022 ATM Program $403.9 million Average price per share of gross sales since inception in May 2022 $22.51

Guidance

2023 Guidance

The Company is updating its range for expected 2023 AFFO per share on a fully diluted basis to $1.60 to $1.64 from its previously announced range of $1.58 to 1.64.

Note: The Company does not provide guidance for the most comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, or a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure of AFFO to net income computed in accordance with GAAP, because it is unable to reasonably predict, without unreasonable efforts, certain items that would be contained in the GAAP measure, including items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations, such as, without limitation, potential impairments of real estate assets, net gain/loss on dispositions of real estate assets, changes in allowance for credit losses and stock-based compensation expense. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on the Company's GAAP results for the guidance periods.

Dividend Information

As previously announced, on March 7, 2023, Essential Properties' board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.275 per share of common stock for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The dividend was paid on April 14, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2023.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with the release of Essential Properties’ operating results, the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. To access the conference, dial 866-652-5200 (International: 412-317-6060). A live webcast will also be available in listen-only mode by clicking on the webcast link in the Investor Relations section at www.essentialproperties.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call can also be accessed by calling 844-512-2921 (International: 412-317-6671) and entering the access code: 10177646. The telephone replay will be available through May 11, 2023.

A replay of the conference call webcast will be available on our website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live broadcast. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days. No access code is required for this replay.

Supplemental Materials

The Company’s Supplemental Operating & Financial Data—First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 is available on Essential Properties’ website at investors.essentialproperties.com.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single- tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 1,688 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 13.9 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 3.9x. In addition, as of March 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio was 99.8% leased to 348 tenants operating 556 different concepts in 16 industries across 48 states.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. When used in this press release, the words "estimate,” "anticipate,” "expect,” "believe,” "intend,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "seek,” "approximately” or "plan,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions of management. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and the Company may not be able to realize them. The Company does not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur as described, or at all.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission”) filings, including, but not limited to, the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the Company’s current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release.

The results reported in this press release are preliminary and not final. There can be no assurance that these results will not vary from the final results reported in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 that it will file with the Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Definitions

The Company’s reported results are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company also discloses the following non-GAAP financial measures: FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA”), EBITDA further adjusted to exclude gains (or losses) on sales of depreciable property and real estate impairment losses ("EBITDAre”), adjusted EBITDAre, annualized adjusted EBITDAre, net debt, net operating income ("NOI”) and cash NOI ("Cash NOI”). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs.

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The Company computes FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP), net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets), including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. FFO is used by management, and may be useful to investors and analysts, to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among the Company’s peers primarily because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains and losses on sales (which are dependent on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions).

The Company computes Core FFO by adjusting FFO, as defined by NAREIT, to exclude certain GAAP income and expense amounts that it believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the equity REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a metric to assist in their evaluation of our operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of our peers, because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact our operating performance on an ongoing basis.

Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of our core business operations. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO include certain transaction related gains, losses, income or expense or other non-core amounts as they occur.

To derive AFFO, the Company modifies its computation of Core FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to certain items that it believes are not indicative of the Company’s operating performance, including straight-line rental revenue, non-cash interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, other amortization expense, other non-cash charges and capitalized interest expense. Such items may cause short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on operating cash flows or long-term operating performance. The Company believes that AFFO is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider when assessing the Company’s operating performance without the distortions created by non-cash items and certain other revenues and expenses.

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO do not include all items of revenue and expense included in net income, they do not represent cash generated from operating activities and they are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or cash flows from operations as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Additionally, our computation of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating these metrics used by other equity REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other equity REITs.

EBITDA and EBITDAre

The Company computes EBITDA as earnings before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. In 2017, NAREIT issued a white paper recommending that companies that report EBITDA also report EBITDAre. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the definition adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines EBITDAre as EBITDA (as defined above) excluding gains (or losses) from the sales of depreciable property and real estate impairment losses. The Company presents EBITDA and EBITDAre as they are measures commonly used in its industry and the Company believes that these measures are useful to investors and analysts because they provide supplemental information concerning its operating performance, exclusive of certain non-cash items and other costs. The Company uses EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures of its operating performance and not as measures of liquidity.

EBITDA and EBITDAre do not include all items of revenue and expense included in net income, they do not represent cash generated from operating activities and they are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or cash flows from operations as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Additionally, the Company’s computation of EBITDA and EBITDAre may differ from the methodology for calculating these metrics used by other equity REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other equity REITs.

Net Debt

The Company calculates its net debt as its gross debt (defined as total debt plus net deferred financing costs on its secured borrowings) less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash available for future investment. The Company believes excluding cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash available for future investment from gross debt, all of which could be used to repay debt, provides an estimate of the net contractual amount of borrowed capital to be repaid, which it believes is a beneficial disclosure to investors and analysts.

NOI and Cash NOI

The Company computes NOI as total revenues less property expenses. NOI excludes all other items of expense and income included in the financial statements in calculating net income or loss. Cash NOI further excludes non-cash items included in total revenues and property expenses, such as straight-line rental revenue and other amortization and non-cash charges. The Company believes NOI and Cash NOI provide useful information because they reflect only those revenue and expense items that are incurred at the property level and present such items on an unlevered basis.

NOI and Cash NOI are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. You should not consider the Company’s NOI and Cash NOI as alternatives to net income or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the Company’s computation of NOI and Cash NOI may differ from the methodology for calculating these metrics used by other equity REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other equity REITs.

Adjusted EBITDAre / Adjusted NOI / Adjusted Cash NOI

The Company further adjusts EBITDAre, NOI and Cash NOI i) based on an estimate calculated as if all investment and disposition activity that took place during the quarter had occurred on the first day of the quarter, ii) to exclude certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the Company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and iii) to eliminate the impact of lease termination or loan prepayment fees and contingent rental revenue from its tenants which is subject to sales thresholds specified in the lease. The Company then annualizes these estimates for the current quarter by multiplying them by four, which it believes provides a meaningful estimate of the Company’s current run rate for all investments as of the end of the current quarter. You should not unduly rely on these measures, as they are based on assumptions and estimates that may prove to be inaccurate. The Company’s actual reported EBITDAre, NOI and Cash NOI for future periods may be significantly less than these estimates of current run rates.

Cash ABR

Cash ABR means annualized contractually specified cash base rent in effect as of the end of the current quarter for all of the Company’s leases (including those accounted for as direct financing leases) commenced as of that date and annualized cash interest on its mortgage loans receivable as of that date.

Cash Cap Rate

Cash Cap Rate means annualized contractually specified cash base rent for the first full month after investment or disposition divided by the purchase or sale price, as applicable, for the property.

GAAP Cap Rate

GAAP Cap Rate means annualized rental income computed in accordance with GAAP for the first full month after investment divided by the purchase price, as applicable, for the property.

Rent Coverage Ratio

Rent coverage ratio means the ratio of tenant-reported or, when unavailable, management’s estimate based on tenant-reported financial information, annual EBITDA and cash rent attributable to the leased property (or properties, in the case of a master lease) to the annualized base rental obligation as of a specified date.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Rental revenue1,2 $ 78,172 $ 66,112 Interest on loans and direct financing lease receivables 4,446 3,822 Other revenue 1,069 187 Total revenues 83,687 70,121 Expenses: General and administrative 8,583 8,063 Property expenses3 843 1,009 Depreciation and amortization 23,824 20,313 Provision for impairment of real estate 677 3,935 Change in provision for credit losses (30 ) 60 Total expenses 33,897 33,380 Other operating income: Gain on dispositions of real estate, net 4,914 1,658 Income from operations 54,704 38,399 Other (expense)/income: Loss on debt extinguishment4 — (2,138 ) Interest expense (12,133 ) (9,160 ) Interest income 638 18 Income before income tax expense 43,209 27,119 Income tax expense 153 301 Net income 43,056 26,818 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (160 ) (119 ) Net income attributable to stockholders $ 42,896 $ 26,699 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 144,406,044 126,839,258 Basic net income per share $ 0.30 $ 0.21 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 146,000,007 127,923,499 Diluted net income per share $ 0.29 $ 0.21

_________________

Includes contingent rent (based on a percentage of the tenant's gross sales at the leased property) of $176 and $156 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Includes reimbursable income from the Company’s tenants of $591 and $553 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Includes reimbursable expenses from the Company’s tenants of $591 and $554 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, includes debt extinguishment costs associated with the Company's restructuring of its credit and term loan facilities.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, expect share and per share amounts) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Investments: Real estate investments, at cost: Land and improvements $ 1,274,398 $ 1,228,687 Building and improvements 2,554,139 2,440,630 Lease incentive 18,191 18,352 Construction in progress 42,777 34,537 Intangible lease assets 87,851 88,364 Total real estate investments, at cost 3,977,356 3,810,570 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization (297,362 ) (276,307 ) Total real estate investments, net 3,679,994 3,534,263 Loans and direct financing lease receivables, net 231,731 240,035 Real estate investments held for sale, net 5,398 4,780 Net investments 3,917,123 3,779,078 Cash and cash equivalents 70,958 62,345 Restricted cash — 9,155 Straight-line rent receivable, net 85,425 78,587 Derivative assets 36,640 47,877 Rent receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets, net 26,201 22,991 Total assets $ 4,136,347 $ 4,000,033 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Unsecured term loans, net of deferred financing costs $ 1,025,773 $ 1,025,492 Senior unsecured notes, net 395,426 395,286 Revolving credit facility — — Intangible lease liabilities, net 11,536 11,551 Dividend payable 41,183 39,398 Derivative liabilities 6,024 2,274 Accrued liabilities and other payables 25,778 29,261 Total liabilities 1,505,720 1,503,262 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 authorized; none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 authorized; 148,838,117 and 142,379,655 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,488 1,424 Additional paid-in capital 2,712,797 2,563,305 Distributions in excess of cumulative earnings (118,066 ) (117,187 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 25,982 40,719 Total stockholders' equity 2,622,201 2,488,261 Non-controlling interests 8,426 8,510 Total equity 2,630,627 2,496,771 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,136,347 $ 4,000,033

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three months ended March 31, (unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Net income $ 43,056 $ 26,818 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 23,799 20,287 Provision for impairment of real estate 677 3,935 Gain on dispositions of real estate, net (4,914 ) (1,658 ) Funds from Operations 62,618 49,382 Non-core (income) expenses1 (876 ) 2,138 Core Funds from Operations 61,742 51,520 Adjustments: Straight-line rental revenue, net (6,838 ) (6,265 ) Non-cash interest expense 819 661 Non-cash compensation expense 2,721 2,836 Other amortization expense 281 194 Other non-cash charges (35 ) 56 Capitalized interest expense (432 ) (66 ) Adjusted Funds from Operations $ 58,258 $ 48,936 Net income per share2: Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.21 FFO per share2: Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.39 Core FFO per share2: Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.40 AFFO per share2: Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.38

_________________

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, includes $0.9 million of insurance recovery income related to two properties and, during the three months ended March 31, 2022, includes debt extinguishment costs associated with the Company's restructuring of its credit and term loan facilities. Calculations exclude $101 and $90 from the numerator for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, related to dividends paid on unvested restricted stock units.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2023 Net income $ 43,056 Depreciation and amortization 23,824 Interest expense 12,133 Interest income (638 ) Income tax expense 153 EBITDA 78,528 Provision for impairment of real estate 677 Gain on dispositions of real estate, net (4,914 ) EBITDAre 74,291 Adjustment for current quarter re-leasing, acquisition and disposition activity1 3,370 Adjustment to exclude other non-core or non-recurring activity2 (328 ) Adjustment to exclude termination/prepayment fees and certain percentage rent3 (371 ) Adjusted EBITDAre - Current Estimated Run Rate 76,962 General and administrative expense 8,005 Adjusted net operating income ("NOI") 84,967 Straight-line rental revenue, net1 (8,016 ) Other amortization expense 281 Adjusted Cash NOI $ 77,232 Annualized EBITDAre $ 297,164 Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre $ 307,848 Annualized Adjusted NOI $ 339,868 Annualized Adjusted Cash NOI $ 308,928

_________________

Adjustment is made to reflect EBITDAre, NOI and Cash NOI as if all re-leasing activity, investments in and dispositions of real estate and loan repayments completed during the three months ended March 31, 2023 had occurred on January 1, 2023. Adjustment is made to i) exclude non-core income and expense adjustments made in computing Core FFO, ii) exclude changes in our provision for credit losses and iii) eliminate the impact of seasonal fluctuation in certain non-cash compensation expense recorded in the period. Adjustment excludes lease termination or loan prepayment fees and contingent rent (based on a percentage of the tenant's gross sales at the leased property) where payment is subject to exceeding a sales threshold specified in the lease, if any.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, 2023 Rate Wtd. Avg. Maturity Unsecured debt: April 2024 term loan1 $ 200,000 2.9 % 1.0 years February 2027 term loan1 430,000 2.4 % 3.9 years January 2028 term loan1,2 400,000 4.6 % 4.8 years Senior unsecured notes due July 2031 400,000 3.1 % 8.3 years Revolving credit facility2 — — % 2.9 years Total unsecured debt 1,430,000 3.3 % 5.0 years Gross debt 1,430,000 Less: cash & cash equivalents (70,958 ) Less: restricted cash available for future investment — Net debt 1,359,042 Equity: Preferred stock — Common stock & OP units (149,391,964 shares @ $24.85/share as of 3/31/23)3 3,712,390 Total equity 3,712,390 Total enterprise value ("TEV") $ 5,071,432 Pro forma adjustments to Net Debt and TEV:4 Net debt $ 1,359,042 Less: cash received — unsettled forward equity (103,605 ) Pro forma net debt 1,255,437 Total equity 3,712,390 Common stock — unsettled forward equity (4,421,401 shares @ $24.85/share as of 3/31/23) 109,872 Pro forma TEV $ 5,077,699 Gross Debt / Undepreciated Gross Assets 32.3 % Net Debt / TEV 26.8 % Net Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre 4.4x Pro Forma Gross Debt / Undepreciated Gross Assets 31.5 % Pro Forma Net Debt / Pro Forma TEV 24.7 % Pro Forma Net Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre 4.1x

_________________

Rates presented for the Company's term loans are fixed at the stated rates after giving effect to its interest rate swaps, applicable margin of 85bps and SOFR premium of 10bps. The Company's revolving credit facility provides a maximum aggregate initial original principal amount of up to $600 million and includes an accordion feature to increase, subject to certain conditions, the maximum availability of the facility by up to $600 million. Borrowings bear interest at Term SOFR plus applicable margin of 77.5bps and SOFR premium of 10bps. Common equity & units as of March 31, 2023, based on 148,838,117 common shares outstanding (including unvested restricted share awards) and 553,847 OP units held by non-controlling interests. Pro forma adjustments have been made to reflect 4,421,401 shares sold on a forward basis in the Company's February 2023 follow-on equity offering as if they had been physically settled for cash on March 31, 2023.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005867/en/