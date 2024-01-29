29.01.2024 23:11:00

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Announces 2023 Dividend Tax Status

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; the "Company”) announced today that 86.0340% of the dividends paid to common shareholders for the 2023 tax year are classified for federal income tax purposes as a taxable distribution. The tax attributes of the common stock dividends paid per share are outlined below.

CUSIP: 29670E107

Record
Date

 

Payment
Date

 

Rate Per
Share

 

Ordinary
Dividends

 

Qualified Dividends
(Amount included in
Ordinary Dividends)

 

Section 199A
Dividends
(Amount included in
Ordinary Dividends)

 

Non-Dividend
Distribution

3/31/23

 

4/14/23

 

$0.2750

 

$0.2366

 

 

$0.2366

 

$0.0384

6/30/23

 

7/14/23

 

$0.2800

 

$0.2409

 

 

$0.2409

 

$0.0391

9/29/23

 

10/13/23

 

$0.2800

 

$0.2409

 

 

$0.2409

 

$0.0391

12/29/23

 

1/12/24

 

$0.2850

 

$0.2452

 

 

$0.2452

 

$0.0398

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of September 30, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 1,793 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 13.9 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 4.0x. In addition, as of September 30, 2023, the Company’s portfolio was 99.8% leased to 363 tenants operating 584 different concepts in 16 industries across 48 states.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc Registered Shs 22,68 0,00% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Abwartende Haltung: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung mit leichten Abgaben -- Wall Street schließt nach Rekordlauf höher -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt blieb im Montagshandel angeschlagen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. Zum Start der neuen Handelswoche waren an den US-Börsen neue Höchststände zu sehen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenauftakt keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen