Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Executive Promotions

Today, Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) (the "Company” or "EPRT”) announced the promotion of two executives. Max Jenkins has been promoted to EVP, Head of Investments. AJ Peil, CFA has been promoted to EVP, Head of Asset Management.

Pete Mavoides, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "These promotions highlight the impressive performance of two of our senior leaders and serve as recognition for their contributions over their many years with the Company. We’re pleased to have a deep bench of talented leaders, including Max and AJ, at the Company, providing the foundation for our differentiated platform to continue to maximize shareholder value over the long-term.”

Mr. Jenkins joined the Company in 2018 and has served as Head of Investments since April 2021. During his tenure as Head of Investments, Mr. Jenkins has overseen a team of investment professionals supporting the Company’s growth plans, managing the sourcing and closing of transactions in excess of $2.5 billion. Prior to joining EPRT, Mr. Jenkins served in the Army as an Infantry Officer and Captain with the 75th Ranger Regiment where he deployed in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Mr. Peil joined the Company in 2017 and has served as Head of Asset Management since that time. As Head of Asset Management, Mr. Peil has overseen several vital functions for the Company, including credit underwriting, asset management, and servicing. Prior to joining EPRT, Mr. Peil served as the SVP and Head of Credit for Spirit Realty Capital, a publicly-traded net lease REIT. Mr. Peil also worked within the investment division of Spirit Realty, sourcing and underwriting transactions in excess of $2 billion.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single- tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 1,873 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.0 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 3.8x. In addition, as of December 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio was 99.8% leased to 374 tenants operating 588 different concepts in 16 industries across 48 states.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226180555/en/