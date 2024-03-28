+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 40 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Wien am 6. April 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++-w-
28.03.2024 13:00:00

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2024 Results on April 24, 2024

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; "Essential Properties” or the "Company”) announced today that the Company will release its operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, after the market close on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. The Company will host its first quarter 2024 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operating results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.essentialproperties.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Direct Link to Webcast:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1663883&tp_key=47335227f2

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time
Domestic: 877-407-9208
International: 201-493-6784

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Replay Pin: 13745503

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 1,873 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.0 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 3.8x. In addition, as of December 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio was 99.8% leased to 374 tenants operating 588 different concepts in 16 industries across 48 states.

