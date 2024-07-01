|
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results on July 24, 2024
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; "Essential Properties” or the "Company”) announced today that the Company will release its operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, after the market close on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. The Company will host its second quarter 2024 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operating results.
A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.essentialproperties.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
Direct Link to Webcast:
https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1679030&tp_key=ca4291774c
To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time
Domestic: 877-407-9208
International: 201-493-6784
Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Replay Pin: 13747626
About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of March 31, 2024, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 1,937 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.1 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 3.9x. In addition, as of March 31, 2024, the Company’s portfolio was 99.9% leased to 383 tenants operating 548 different concepts in 16 industries across 48 states.
