Essity AB Registered b Aktie
WKN DE: A2DS20 / ISIN: SE0009922164
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22.10.2026 07:31:55
Essity Earnings Decline In Q3
(RTTNews) - Essity AB (ESSITY-B.ST, ESWB.F), a hygiene and health company, on Thursday reported a decline in net income in the third quarter compared with the previous year.
The company said that it remained profitable in the third quarter despite intensifying cost pressures, supported by stable volumes, strong cash flow and cost savings, although sales growth remained below target.
For the third quarter, profit declined 12 percent to SEK 2.35 billion from SEK 3.36 billion in the previous year.
Earnings per share were SEK 3.47 versus SEK 4.86 last year.
EBITA decreased to SEK 3.64 billion from SEK 5.15 billion in the same period a year ago.
Operating profit declined 31 percent to SEK 3.37 billion from SEK 4.91 billion in the prior year.
Net sales for the quarter increased to SEK 36.06 billion from SEK 34.64 billion in the previous year.
On Wednesday, Essity closed trading 0.07% lesser at SEK 276.50 on the Stokcholm Stock Exchange.
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