Estée Lauder Companies Aktie

Estée Lauder Companies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 897933 / ISIN: US5184391044

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
05.11.2025 02:33:41

Este Lauder Companies Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of Class A Common Stock At $90/shr

(RTTNews) - The Este Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) announced the pricing of registered public offering of the company's Class A Common Stock, par value $.01 per share, by trusts affiliated with descendants of Leonard A. Lauder at a price to the public of $90 per share. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering.

The Company said it is not selling any shares of Class A Common Stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on November 6, 2025. The Selling Stockholders intend to use the proceeds of the Offering to assist with the settlement of Leonard A. Lauder's estate, including to satisfy certain estate obligations such as estate taxes, debts and administration expenses.

Based on shares outstanding as of October 23, 2025, following completion of the offering, members of the Lauder family will beneficially own, directly or indirectly, 82% of the outstanding voting power of the Company's Common Stock. The Selling Stockholders and LAL Family Partners, L.P., an entity beneficially owned by descendants of Leonard A. Lauder, will be subject to a 90-day lock-up agreement with the underwriter.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (ELC) (Estee Lauder)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (ELC) (Estee Lauder)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (ELC) (Estee Lauder) 78,80 -0,76% Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (ELC) (Estee Lauder)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließlcih uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch schwächer zu. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert mit Verlusten. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten geht es zur Wochemitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen