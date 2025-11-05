Estée Lauder Companies Aktie
WKN: 897933 / ISIN: US5184391044
|
05.11.2025
Este Lauder Companies Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of Class A Common Stock At $90/shr
(RTTNews) - The Este Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) announced the pricing of registered public offering of the company's Class A Common Stock, par value $.01 per share, by trusts affiliated with descendants of Leonard A. Lauder at a price to the public of $90 per share. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering.
The Company said it is not selling any shares of Class A Common Stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.
The Offering is expected to close on November 6, 2025. The Selling Stockholders intend to use the proceeds of the Offering to assist with the settlement of Leonard A. Lauder's estate, including to satisfy certain estate obligations such as estate taxes, debts and administration expenses.
Based on shares outstanding as of October 23, 2025, following completion of the offering, members of the Lauder family will beneficially own, directly or indirectly, 82% of the outstanding voting power of the Company's Common Stock. The Selling Stockholders and LAL Family Partners, L.P., an entity beneficially owned by descendants of Leonard A. Lauder, will be subject to a 90-day lock-up agreement with the underwriter.
